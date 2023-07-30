Fabrizio Romano provides update on PSG's pursuit of Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s pursuit of Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele. Romano reported that the decision on his future at the Camp Nou depends on the player.

Dembele has a release clause of €50 million in his contract with the reigning La Liga champions. The amount, though, will double and become €100 million after July 31.

The Parisians are looking to make the most of the situation and add Dembele to their ranks. With Kylian Mbappe set to leave the club, Dembele's addition could be massive for the Ligue 1 giants.

Romano has reported that the Parisians have stepped up in their pursuit of Dembele after their €30 million bid for Olympique Lyon's Bradley was rejected. Romano tweeted that it's now up to Dembele to stay at the Camp Nou or move to Paris:

"Ousmane Dembele story only depends on the player, very clear. PSG pushing to activate €50m release clause after OL rejected €30m bid for Bradley Barcola. ... and it’s up to Ousmane. Join PSG this summer or extend with Barcelona."

Sergi Roberto doesn't think Ousmane Dembele will leave Barcelona despite PSG interest

Since his 2017 move from Borussia Dortmund, Ousmane Dembele has been a key player for Barcelona. The Frenchman has made 185 appearances for the Blaugrana across competitions, scoring 40 goals and providing 43 assists.

Since Xavi's appointment as manager, Dembele has gotten more importance as the Spaniard has relied heavily on the attacker. Sergi Roberto is confident that Dembele will stay at the club despite PSG's interest (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I don’t see Dembele leaving Barca. He is the most decisive player we have because of his way of playing. He is a key piece for us and much loved in the dressing room.”

While Dembele spent a spell on the sidelines last season, he was a key part of the team when fit. The 26-year-old made 35 appearances across competitions, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists.