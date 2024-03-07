Fabrizio Romano provides update on Raheem Sterling's Chelsea future amid links to Neymar Jr's Al-Hilal

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling is not interested in an exit from the club amid interest from Al-Hilal. The England international has come under criticism in recent months for his inconsistent performances since he arrived at Stamford Bridge.

The Todd Boehly-Clearlake era at Chelsea began with the signing of Sterling from Manchester City in 2022 for around £50 million. The English forward was the first signing of the new owners and was expected to usher in a new era of success for the club.

Raheem Sterling was the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia as they targeted many of Europe's biggest players in the summer of 2023. The forward turned down a move, refusing to join Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante in moving to the Middle East.

Fabrizio Romano shared on X that the forward is not interested in moving to Al-Hilal, despite growing interest in him. The journalist said that Sterling remains committed to the Chelsea project.

"No changes on Raheem Sterling despite fresh stories; no contacts with Al Hilal, no even talks so far. Full focus on Chelsea."

Al-Hilal sits atop the Saudi Pro League standings - nine points clear of nearest rivals Al-Nassr after 22 rounds. They lost Neymar earlier in the season after the Brazilian superstar ruptured his ACL while on international duty with Brazil, but that hasn't stopped them.

Chelsea considering move for Premier League star

Chelsea are looking to make a move for Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson as they intend to find solutions to some problems in the summer. According to GiveMeSport, the Blues are seriously considering a move for the USMNT international, who they value at around £35 million.

Ben Chilwell is the club's vice-captain and first-choice left-back, but his injury problems have been cause for concern. The Englishman has also seen his performances for the club decline, as he has struggled to reach his best form.

Marc Cucurella was considered for an exit in the summer before a failure to reach an agreement kept him at Stamford Bridge. Academy graduate Ian Maatsen also failed to break into the thoughts of Mauricio Pochettino and could leave the club permanently.

The Blues are keen to sign 26-year-old Robinson, who has proven his quality and durability in the Premier League, playing 94% of their league minutes this season. The USMNT star also attracted interest from AC Milan and Manchester City in recent months and is primed for a move.