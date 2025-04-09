Fabrizio Romano provides update on Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah's futures at Liverpool

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are close to signing a contract extension with Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window. Salah and Van Dijk's contracts with the Merseyside outfit will expire at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

However, the Reds are keen on extending the two experienced stars' stay at Anfield for at least one more season. According to the aforementioned report, Liverpool are closing in on a new deal with both stars and are confident about making an official announcement soon.

The Egyptian attacker has made 45 appearances across competitions this season, scoring 32 goals and providing 22 assists across competitions. He's the leading goalscorer of the Premier League with 27 goals, six more than Manchester City's Erling Haaland (21).

Meanwhile, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been the club's talisman in defense. The Dutchman has guided the Merseyside outfit from the front, making 43 appearances. The 33-year-old has also helped the side keep 13 clean sheets in the English top tier.

Arne Slot has been adamant about Salah and Van Dijk as a part of his plans. The Reds are leading the race for the Premier League title with 73 points after 31 games. They are 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with just seven games remaining.

Jürgen Klopp to return to Liverpool one year after exit: Reports

Presentation of Jürgen Klopp As Head Of Global Soccer Red Bull - Source: Getty

According to ESPN, former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is set to return to Anfield for the first time since ending his nine-year-long spell as the head coach last summer. The German tactician will feature as a guest speaker at the LFC Foundation's Gala Ball at the City's Anglican Cathedral next month.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss was appointed the LFC Foundation's first-ever honorary ambassador last summer. The event is scheduled for May 23, which coincides with the final weekend of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign.

As a result, Klopp can also attend the Reds' last game of the campaign, where they will host Crystal Palace. Klopp won seven major accolades with the Reds. This includes the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the Premier League, the UEFA Super Cup, the FA Cup, and two League Cups.

