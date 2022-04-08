Fabrizio Romano reveals what Erik ten Hag considers as 'key point' in Manchester United rebuild

Erik ten Hag has requested the Manchester United hierarchy to involve him in all transfer activities and contract negotiations, according to Fabrizio Romano. The current Ajax manager is highly touted to be unveiled as the new United manager ahead of the 2022-23 season.

According to the Italian journalist, Ten Hag believes getting him involved in transfer activities will be a "key point" in rebuilding Manchester United following an underwhelming season. Fabrizio Romano tweeted the following in that regard:

"Erik ten Hag has asked Man United to be 100% involved on present and future transfers strategy: new signings, outgoings, new contracts. Ten Hag considers this as "key point" to rebuild Man United - new signings have to be totally perfect for his idea and club project."

Manchester United had shortlisted various candidates for the post of permanent manager, with Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag deemed as favorites. However, the Dutchman is now edging closer to the United job with Fabrizio Romano himself stating that the Red Devils were his preferred destination.

United are expected to be heavily involved in the transfer market in the summer as they look to bolster their squad for next season. They are expected to be looking to sign a new defensive midfielder and a striker.

According to reports, the Red Devils are looking to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United in the summer. The England international is one of the club's leading transfer targets. However, there have been other names linked with a move to Old Trafford, including Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips.

Erik ten Hag comes in with a huge reputation following a successful stint at Ajax. The Dutchman has guided Ajax to two Eredivise titles and two KNVB Cups. He also took the Amsterdam-based side to the Champions League semifinals back in 2019. However, they were knocked out by Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur on that occasion.

Manchester United still have an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League

Qualifying for the Champions League is vital for Manchester United to secure their transfer targets for the summer. They currently do have an outside chance of making it into the Premier League top four this season.

As things stand, the Red Devils are seventh in the Premier League standings, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham. However, fifth-placed Arsenal are on the same number of points as Spurs with a game in hand.

It is worth mentioning that Manchester United are scheduled to face Arsenal later this month (23 April) in what will be a vital game for both sides' top-four hopes.

