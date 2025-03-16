Fabrizio Romano reveals how many players Chelsea will look to sell in the summer to recruit a new striker

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea are looking to sell seven to eight players in the summer to recruit a new striker. The Italian journalist has claimed that the Blues are working hard to strengthen their squad this summer while abiding by the Financial Fair Play rules and PSR.

Romano has claimed that the Blues are looking to sign a new winger and a striker this summer but will look to offload seven or eight players for that. He has insisted that a new number nine is at the top of Chelsea's wishlist for the summer.

Romano said on his official YouTube channel, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Something important to explain is that Chelsea will now work hard on sales in order to obviously have everything in place for the Financial Fair Play rules and also for sustainability, something really important for Chelsea.”

The reputed journalist added:

“So, remember how many players they have on loan, Kepa [Arrizabalaga] and many others so Chelsea will try to sell, according to my information, seven to eight players as soon as possible to make some money, to get new funds and then reinvest in a striker. The striker position will be crucial, striker and winger will be two really important positions for Chelsea."

Romano concluded:

“But especially the striker, there is the focus and Chelsea will invest in a new striker in the summer. They signed [Geovany] Quenda for the future, they signed Essugo for the present but the striker will be crucial and selling players will be the next step.”

Nicolas Jackson has been the first-choice number nine for the Blues this season and has been pretty decent. He has nine goals and five assists in 24 appearances this season but is currently out with a hamstring injury.

Christopher Nkunku, on the other hand, has not been given too many chances as a number nine in the Premier League. Marc Guiu is also an option but has only played 70 minutes in the Premier League.

Chelsea handed a major boost in pursuit of Championship star: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly received a major boost in their chase of Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham. As reported by Football Insider, the Black Cats could sell the England under-21 international for just £20 million.

Sunderland will reportedly be open to selling their prized asset if they miss out on promotion to the Premier League. They are currently fourth in the table and look destined to secure a playoff place.

Jobe Bellingham, younger brother of Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, has been a key player for Sunderland since his reported £1.5 million move from Birmingham City in 2023. He has so far made 81 appearances for the Black Cats, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists.

