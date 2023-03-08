Fabrizio Romano says 'things will happen' this summer for Premier League star Arsenal have already bid for 

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, who was the subject of interest from Arsenal in January.

Romano has claimed that despite the Premier League starlet signing a new deal with the Seagulls, he could be on the move in the summer.

The journalist has claimed that Caicedo signing a new deal until 2027 puts Brighton in a stronger position for negotiations after rejecting offers from both Arsenal and Chelsea in January.

Roma said on his YouTube channel:

“Let’s see for Moises Caicedo. He signed a new deal a few days ago. It’s a really important one for Brighton because they can be stronger in negotiations. They turned down £55m from Chelsea in January and then £70m from Arsenal in January too. What’s happening? They gave this new contract to Caicedo because of the salary situation."

Romano has also tipped big clubs to reignite their interest in the midfield dynamo. On this, he said:

“It was part of the agreement between Caicedo and Brighton to give him the payrise because it was absolutely deserved. The expectation is for big clubs to be back again in the summer. Things will happen again around Caicedo in the summer. Brighton will be stronger in the negotiation after this new contract. There is no release clause, but this is one to watch in the summer for sure.”

Caicedo has established himself as one of the most promising young midfielders in Europe since his move from Independiente del Valle in 2021.

The Arsenal target has scored twice and provided three assists in 36 games for Brighton till date while already being capped 28 times for Ecuador at the age of 21.

Arsenal interested in move to sign €60 million-rated Bundesliga star

Premier League leaders Arsenal are reportedly interested in a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba.

As reported by English journalist Steve Kay, the Gunners have been tracking Tapsoba for quite a while now.

The Burkina Faso international is a key cog in Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side and is contracted to the BayArena until 2026.

The towering defender is thought to be valued at around €60 million and is regarded as one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga.

Since joining Bayer Leverkusen from Vitória de Guimarães in January 2020 for an €18 million fee, Tapsoba has made 121 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

