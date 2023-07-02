Fabrizio Romano shuts down transfer rumors linking PSG star Kylian Mbappe to Premier League giants

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has recently been linked to a surprise move to Arsenal. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shut down these rumors, saying he is not aware of any English club being in talks with the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

Mbappe announced that he would not be triggering a one-year extension on his current contract with PSG. The 24-year-old now plans on leaving Les Parisiens as a free agent next summer.

A recent report from Football Transfers stated that Arsenal were considering signing Kylian Mbappe next summer. However, Fabrizio Romano has rebuffed these claims.

In his exclusive CaughtOffside column, he stated:

“Despite some big headlines, I honestly have absolutely no news on any English clubs being in talks to sign Mbappe. If something will happen in the next months we will say that, but at this point I’ve absolutely zero information on this one. Real Madrid are always very well informed on Mbappe; I’m not aware of anything else at this point.”

It is more likely that Los Blancos acquire the France international on a free transfer next summer if reports from multiple outlets are to be believed.

Real Madrid give up on signing PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe this summer - Reports

According to MARCA journalist Jose Felix Diaz, Real Madrid have accepted that signing PSG ace Kylian Mbappe this summer will be impossible.

While the Frenchman wants to leave Les Parisiens next summer, he is determined to see out his contract at the club. The 24-year-old will reportedly be eligible for a €130 million signing bonus should he join Real Madrid as a free agent. He would also receive a €70 million loyalty bonus at PSG if he stays beyond this summer (via Get French Football News).

Los Blancos are willing to wait till next summer to acquire Mbappe but Carlo Ancelotti and Co. currently do not have a plan B for a new forward. Following the departure of Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad, the La Liga giants want to sign an adequate replacement in order to compete for silverware next season.

Kylian Mbappe would have been the perfect fit. He had an exceptional 2022/23 season, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists in 43 appearances across competitions, helping the French outfit win yet another Ligue 1 title.

Los Blancos will now have to look for a new forward with the likes of Harry Kane and Dusan Vlahovic being tipped as possible options.

