"Fake news is annoying" - Agent rubbishes claims that Barcelona midfielder could leave this summer

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie's agency has rubbished suggestions he may leave the Nou Camp in the summer.

Kessie only arrived at Barca last summer after becoming a free agent following a spell with AC Milan. He has since made 32 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and contributing as many assists.

However, the Ivorian has failed to establish himself as a first-team starter under Xavi. He has started just four league matches and there has been speculation he could be set for a quick departure. Barcelona are reportedly interested in Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat and could allow Kessie to leave to secure the Moroccan.

Yet, Kessie's agency have played down those claims and insisted that the chances of the Ivorian leaving are practically nonexistent. They said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“We denied a possible transfer of Kessié, same for player and club — but fake news is annoying. Possibility that Kessié may leave Barça in the next transfer market is the same as hoping that a Snake may suddenly have legs next summer."

Kessie was the hero of the piece in Barcelona's 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in El Clasico last Sunday (March 19). He stepped off the bench in the 77th minute and scored a 90+2nd minute winner. The win took Barca onto 68 points, with a 12-point cushion over title rivals Los Blancos.

The Ivorian may be set for a more prominent role in Xavi's side. It seems his future, for now, lies at the Nou Camp beyond next summer.

PSG attacker Lionel Messi's chances of rejoining Barcelona are increasing

Messi could make a remarkable return to Barca.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi's chances of rejoining the Blaugrana are increasing, per 90min. The Argentine icon's contract with the Parisians expires at the end of the season. Negotiations over a new deal have stalled and a return to the Nou Camp is being touted.

Messi left Barcelona for PSG in the summer of 2021 as the Catalan giants were unable to afford a new contract for the attacker. His departure shocked the football world as Barca supporters envisioned him seeing out his career with the La Liga side.

Messi has gone on to score 29 goals and provided 32 assists in 66 games for PSG thus far. However, he has never seemed settled in the French capital. The forward was booed in Christophe Galtier's side's 2-0 defeat to Rennes last weekend.

There was belief following the 2022 FIFA World Cup that Messi would sign a contract renewal with PSG. However, their hopes of holding on to the World Cup winner are fading and a return to Barcelona is becoming a real possibility.

