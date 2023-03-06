Franck Kessie could leave Barcelona in the summer, if the club sign Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

This is a surprising turn of events for the former AC Milan star, as he has emerged as a key player for Xavi Hernandez's Barca this season. Despite initially being viewed as a secondary option, Kessie has stepped up to take on a more prominent role in the team. That's particularly due to injuries and suspensions to other midfielders like Pedri and Gavi.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Franck Kessie will not leave Barcelona this summer. In principle, the club count on him for next season, and the player is convinced that he will do well at the Camp Nou. Franck Kessie will not leave Barcelona this summer. In principle, the club count on him for next season, and the player is convinced that he will do well at the Camp Nou.— @sport https://t.co/kL81K06K5I

Kessie's growth has been impressive, especially considering the intense schedule of games the team have had. However, according to El Nacional, he might not be in the club's long-term plans. Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly listed him as transferable in the upcoming transfer window.

One potential factor in Kessie's future with the club could be the Blaugrana's pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat, who impressed at the recent World Cup in Qatar. According to Fichajes.net (via El Nacional), Laporta and the Barcelona board have attempted to sign Amrabat. The Catalan news outfit has now reported that the Moroccan's arrival could push Kessie towards the exit.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes #fcblive 🤝 🎖️| Ansu Fati apologized to Kessie for accidentally blocking his potential goal vs Madrid. Although Kessie was initially angry at that time, he quickly forgave Ansu. Both share an excellent relationship and Kessié considers Ansu as his younger brother. [ @RogerTorello 🎖️| Ansu Fati apologized to Kessie for accidentally blocking his potential goal vs Madrid. Although Kessie was initially angry at that time, he quickly forgave Ansu. Both share an excellent relationship and Kessié considers Ansu as his younger brother. [@RogerTorello] #fcblive 🤝 https://t.co/2AhEkpEDsK

While Kessie has shown his value to the team, there's no denying that the midfield is crowded at Barcelonaa, with a handful of players able to start. Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong are the main candidates, leaving players like Kessie, Pablo Torre and Sergi Roberto to await their chances.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Kessie at the Camp Nou, but if a good offer arrives, the Ivorian could depart and help the club secure a deal for Fiorentina's Amrabat. Either way, the midfield situation at the club is one to watch out for as the season progresses.

Xavi Hernandez on Franck Kessie's future at Barcelona

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has dismissed the transfer rumours surrounding midfielder Franck Kessie's exit. In a press conference before his team's La Liga game against Valencia at the weekend, Xavi emphasized that Kessie is a crucial player at the Camp Nou.

He said (via SempreInter), revealing that he's happy with Kessie:

“We’re very happy with him; he’s putting in some excellent performances. He rarely loses the ball, and the timing of his runs into the box is good. He works hard for the team and is generous with his teammates. The matches that he’s been playing are giving him confidence; he’s patient, and he’ll be important for us.”

The Blaugrana beat Valencia 1-0 on Sunday (March 5) to go nine points clear at the top with 14 games to go.

