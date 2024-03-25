“Family reunion” - Marcelo’s son shares photo after meeting Cristiano Ronaldo Jr again

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo had a great relationship during their time with Real Madrid, where they won every domestic title and the UEFA Champions League. Even though they have left the Merengues, they are still friends, and it appears their sons are also friends.

Marcelo's son recently met Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and shared a photo on social media with the caption 'Family reunion'.

During their time at Santiago Bernabeu, the two superstars created a strong relationship, sharing the pitch 332 times and combining for 33 goals. This is evidenced by Ronaldo's post on X (former Twitter) when Marcelo left Real Madrid a couple of years ago.

"More than a team-mate, a brother that football gave me. On and off the fields, one of the biggest stars with whom I had the pleasure of sharing a locker room. Go with everything on this new adventure, Marcelo," he wrote on X.

Marcelo, who spent 15 years with Real Madrid (2007-2022), has moved to Brazil and has been playing for Fluminense after a brief stint with Olympiacos.

As for Ronaldo, he has moved to Saudi Arabia at Al-Nassr and is preparing for a final international run with Portugal. He is expected to headline the squad that will travel to Germany for the final stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 in the summer.

Marcelo once explained why he turned down offer from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

After a brief, disappointing stint with Olympiacos, Marcelo took the decision to return to Brazil after spending 16 years in Europe (2007-2023). Even though he still had offers from European clubs, he joined Fluminense on a two-year deal.

The Brazilian star defender recently revealed that he had an offer from Al-Nassr and explained why he rejected the opportunity to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo.

"We [Marcelo and Ronaldo] talked about this some time ago. I had some proposals to leave, not just there [Al Nassr], but I needed to return here [Brazil], to my roots. Something told me that I had to go back," Marcelo said during an interview with the Charla podcast, via O Jogo.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo spent nine years together with the Merengues (2009-2018). They won all titles they competed for, including the La Liga title twice, and the UEFA Champions League four times.