"Fantastic with and without the ball" - Jamie Carragher makes 'best player' claim about Sergio Busquets ahead of Barcelona exit

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has lauded Sergio Busquets as the best holding midfielder he's seen play after the latter's departure from Barcelona was announced.

Busquets, 34, has decided to leave Camp Nou when his contract expires at the end of the season. The Spaniard will bring an end to a career spanning 15 illustrious years with the Blaugrana.

The veteran midfielder has made 719 appearances for the Catalan giants, chipping in with 63 goal contributions. He has won three UEFA Champions League trophies, eight La Liga titles, and seven Copa del Rey trophies during his time with the club.

Carragher has reacted to Barcelona's announcement that Busquets will be leaving the club by heaping praise on the player. He tweeted:

"(Busquets) is the best player I’ve seen play that holding midfield role. Fantastic with & without the ball. What a player."

Busquets rose up the youth ranks at Barca before making his debut in 2008. He has become a key player for the Catalan giants and also the Spanish national team.

Many regard the Spaniard as the greatest defensive midfielder of all time, sitting above the likes of Claude Makelele, Roy Keane and Lothar Matthaus. His ball-playing skills have wowed fans throughout his time at Camp Nou while he defensively is one of the best.

The question will now turn to where the Barcelona captain's future lies. Reports claim that Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal are interested in the midfielder. He will make a decision over his future once potentially winning the La Liga title for a ninth time.

Barcelona's Jordi Alba pays tribute to Busquets after his departure is confirmed

Jordi Alba bids his longtime teammate farewell.

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has spent 11 years playing alongside Busquets and has forged a fond friendship with his compatriot. He has sent the veteran midfielder a message following the news that he will be departing Camp Nou. He said:

"Friend, after so many experiences together, what can I tell you that you don't already know? You leave your home leaving an indelible mark on the history of Barça. More than 700 games and a fundamental part of so many titles and nights of glory that all the culers will always remember."

Alba continued by wishing his longtime teammate the best in his future:

"It has been a great pride to share these years by your side in the field, and immense luck to enjoy your friendship and that of your family. We love you very much and we wish you the best of luck in what is to come! Thanks for everything."

The duo can finish their time playing together at Barcelona by winning the La Liga title. The Blaugrana are top of the league, with a 13-point lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid and five games remaining.

