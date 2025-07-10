"Far and away above other players in my opinion" - Luis Enrique on why PSG star is his favorite to win 2025 Ballon d’Or

Paris Saint-Germain’s manager Luis Enrique has claimed Ousmane Dembele is far and above other players in the Ballon d’Or race. Enrique also added that Dembele has fulfilled the necessary criteria's to be crowned the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner.

Speaking in a press conference after PSG's 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final, Enrique said (via beIN SPORTS):

"To win it you have to score goals and get assists and then bring silverware to your team. If there is one player who has done all that, it is Ousmane Dembélé. He is far and away above other players in my opinion."

Since the start of the previous season, Dembele has registered himself as a force to be reckoned with. The Frenchman has also proven to be a deadly attacker both in domestic and European competitions.

Ousmane Dembele scored 33 goals and delivered 13 assists in 49 appearances across competitions last term. The French star also registered match-winning performances as PSG won the 2024-25 Ligue 1, UEFA Champions League, the Coupe de France among others.

Despite his recent showing at PSG lately, many think that Dembele might not win the Ballon d’Or. Meanwhile, some football fans have also opined that Barcelona's Lamine Yamal is the leading contender for the award.

However, if PSG wins the Club World Cup, having reached the final, Dembele's chances could further improve. While the debate regarding who the Ballon d’Or winner could be, Enrique has insisted that Dembele deserves the award.

"To Dembele. Lamine still needs to prove" - Claude Makelele on who should be crowned the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner

Former Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele has claimed that Ousmane Dembele should be crowned the Ballon d’Or winner ahead of Lamine Yamal. he added that Yamal still need to prove his consistency for a long period.

In a discussion with Diario AS, Makelele was asked who should be named the winner of the award in 2025. He said ( via GOAL):

"To Dembele. Lamine still needs to prove himself over a longer period of time. Ousmane started earlier. If we give it to the young one, Lamine... (laughs). He needs to show more. Let him be, he's a kid, he's a talent. Don't beat him up."

Yamal was a menace on the right flank in attack for Barcelona last season. The Spaniard also registered 21 goals and 25 assists in 62 games and he won a domestic treble.

Meanwhile, having registered a remarkable performance last season, Dembele has scored two goals and contributed one assist in three Club World Cup appearances. The Club World Cup has arguably also given Dembele an edge over Yamal in the Ballon d'Or race.

