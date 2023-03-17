"Far from it" - Atletico Madrid star dismisses claims about Chelsea's Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has dismissed claims that Los Colchoneros' impressive form is a result of Joao Felix leaving for Chelsea. The Portuguese forward departed Atleti for Stamford Bridge on loan in January.

Diego Simeone's side have shown vast improvement since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the end of last year, with only Barcelona picking up more points in the league. Atletico are unbeaten in their last nine games and are third in La Liga as they have their season back on track.

However, De Paul has shot down suggestions that Felix's departure to Chelsea has sparked an upturn in fortunes at the Wanda Metropolitano. The Argentine told Cadena SAR:

“Has Joao’s departure has improved the environment? I totally disagree with that. A bit of common sense, Atletico Madrid with Joao Felix was league champion. He did very well here, and I think if he was here, the team would also have reacted.”

Felix, 23, has become a key player for the Blues, featuring eight times across competitions and scoring once.

He fell out favour under Simeone at the start of the season, starting 11 of 20 games, scoring five goals and providing three assists. De Paul continued by alluding to the fact that the Portuguese attacker was eager for more game time:

“The fact that Joao has sought a way out does not mean that the group now feels better. Joao has always sought to have many minutes. Finally, he has decided that with the club, but he was a very good player and above all a great person, whom the dressing room loved a lot. I don’t think that Atletico or the group (are better) and that we are winning because Joao left, far from it.”

Felix is on loan at Chelsea till the end of the season. There's no buy option in the deal, but speculation has grown over his future. Atleti captain Koke has suggested that he expects the winger to return to the La Liga club in the summer.

Chelsea decide not to make Denis Zakaria's loan move permanent

Zakaria looks likely to head back to Juventus.

Another player on loan at Chelsea is Juventus midfielder Zakaria. The Swiss international arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer, making 12 appearances and scoring once. However, a hamstring injury has plagued much of his time with the Blues.

According to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Graham Potter's side are leaning towards not signing Zakaria, 26, permanently. There's a €28 million plus €5 million in add-ons option to buy, but that option seemingly won't be taken up.

However, Plettenberg claims that the west London giants are on the lookout for a new No.6. They signed Enzo Fernandez for a British transfer record €121 million from Benfica in January. However, they allowed Jorginho to depart for Arsenal and could do with bolstering their midfield.

