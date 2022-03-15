"Far more urgent things to discuss and handle" - Tuchel hits out at Boris Johnson's warning to Chelsea fans over Roman Abramovich chants

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has criticized UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson following the latter's warning to Blues fans over chanting Roman Abramovich's name.

Amidst the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Chelsea have felt the repercussions of the war, with their owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK government.

In response to the sanctions, the Stamford Bridge faithful have continuously chanted Abramovich's name, including during an EPL game featuring a minute's applause in honor of the ongoing crisis.

Johnson warned fans of their actions, saying (via Sky Sports):

"We recognise the strength of feeling around people's clubs but that does not excuse behaviour which is completely inappropriate at this time."

He continued:

"I think people can show passion and support for their club without resorting to that sort of stuff."

Tuchel has responded to Johnson's words of warning to the Chelsea fans, blasting the PM for his statement. The German said (via Football.London):

"I don't know if it's the most important subject to be discussed in parliament. If fan chants need to be discussed in parliament, maybe we need to worry about the priority of discussions there.

"Listen, no need to comment from me. There are far more urgent things to discuss and handle. We have restrictions and we have to deal with it. There are adjustments in how many staff are travelling and staying.

"We have a framework to go to Lille and play in Lille. There will be no excuses. It is already more difficult to arrange things in the best way possible for the FA Cup, but we will deal with it."

CFC Central @CFCCentral3 Thomas Tuchel has just taken shots at the UK Parliament Thomas Tuchel has just taken shots at the UK Parliament 😂 https://t.co/qPfK8UFg86

Thomas Tuchel's professionalism during the ordeal concerning Chelsea

Through uncertain times at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel has remained resilient and shown his true leadership.

Sky Sports @SkySports



Thomas Tuchel is letting nothing stop him from getting to Lille for Chelsea's midweek Champions League fixture...



🗣️ "We can go by plane. If not, we go by train. If not, we go by bus. If not, I drive a seven-seater!"Thomas Tuchel is letting nothing stop him from getting to Lille for Chelsea's midweek Champions League fixture... 🗣️ "We can go by plane. If not, we go by train. If not, we go by bus. If not, I drive a seven-seater!" Thomas Tuchel is letting nothing stop him from getting to Lille for Chelsea's midweek Champions League fixture... 🚌https://t.co/1AYxWknWvp

With owner Abramovich facing sanctions, he has navigated reporters' attempts to cause further disarray in pressers and has equally condemned the actions of Chelsea fans.

Following his side's 4-0 win over Burnley that was marred by chants, he criticized fans for their actions, saying (via Mirror Sport):

"It's not the moment to do this, listen, if we show solidarity we show solidarity and we should do it together. We take the knee together and if an important person from our club or another club unfortunately dies, we show a minute of respect."

On the football side of things, he has not allowed the unrest to disrupt the Blues' on-field performances. The Stamford Bridge outfit have won their three Premier League games since the announcement of sanctions hitting the club.

The former PSG boss is now looking ahead to Wednesday's game against Lille in the UEFA Champions League last-sixteen second leg tie, with his side boasting a 2-0 lead.

Edited by Prem Deshpande