"Far worse than what Van Dijk said" "FA need to be consistent" - Fans want Premier League star banned as he appears to tell the referee to 'fu** off' 

Fans online have reacted to Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford appearing to abuse the linesman in the Toffees' Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday, September 17.

Everton lost 1-0 at Goodison Park against the Gunners with substitute Leandro Trossard scoring a wonderful goal. During the game, Toffees' captain and goalkeeper Pickford was not happy with a decision from the linesman. While returning to take the goal kick, he was seen saying "Pr**ck" before adding "F**k Off".

Fans online have reacted to the clip asking the Englishman to be punished after Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk recently received a punishment for something similar.

In the Reds' 2-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on August 27, Van Dijk was sent off for a last-man tackle on Alexander Isak. Furious with the decision, the Dutch defender said "f**king joke" to the referee about the decision before going into the tunnel.

Along with the one-game ban for the last-man tackle, Van Dijk also received a fine and a ban for his angry reaction towards the referee. Fans online want a similar punishment for Pickford as one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"That's far far worse than what Van Dijk said. Van Dijk just said that's a f. cking joke Let's see do the FA charge Pickford.... Can't have double standards, the FA have set the precedent."

Another fan said:

"The FA need to be consistent now. They fined van dijk for swearing and gave him a 1 match ban they need to be consistent otherwise it will show they have agenda against Liverpool."

Here are some more reactions from fans after Pickford appeared to abuse the referee in the Premier League clash against Arsenal:

Four teams remain unbeaten after Premier League's Matchday 5

The 2023-24 Premier League season has started well, with some big games and drama already seen.

Matchday 5 will end on Monday (September 18) with Nottingham Forest's home clash against Burnley. After five games, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Arsenal remain the only four unbeaten teams in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool continued their winning run by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday (September 16). Manchester City ended West Ham United's unbeaten run on the same day, beating them 3-1 at the London Stadium.

Tottenham prevented a loss against Sheffield United at home as they came back from 1-0 down to win 2-1, with goals in the 98th and 100th minutes. Arsenal also secured a comfortable 1-0 victory against Everton at the Goodison Park on Sunday.

Manchester City lead the Premier League table with 15 points five wins from five games. Spurs (2nd), Liverpool (3rd) and Arsenal (4th) are tied on 13 points but separated by goal difference.