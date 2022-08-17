"Fav team as a kid" - Elon Musk clarifies stance on buying Manchester United 

American businessman Elon Musk has clarified that he won't be buying Manchester United.

The wealthy CEO of SpaceX sent out a tweet that had the football world in a frenzy when he stated:

"Also I'm buying Manchester United."

Red Devils fans were in hysteria following the tweet, with many believing that Musk was preparing a legitimate offer to purchase the club from the much-maligned Glazer family.

However, the American has since clarified that he was joking around and that Manchester United were his favorite club as a child.

He backtracked from his comical claim, tweeting:

"No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams."

Before adding:

"Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid."

Elon Musk ranks as the world's wealthiest individual with a net worth of $219 billion

Meanwhile, United have kicked off the new season under Erik ten Hag in woeful fashion, losing 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion and 4-0 to Brentford.

Much of the blame for the torrid start has been attributed to the club's owners, the Glazers, for poor recruitment alongside a lack of ambition.

It has seen protests by supporters set to be staged, including a potential walkout during the side's clash with arch rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on August 22.

Many of the Old Trafford faithful would have been praying that Musk's tweet was genuine with such a calamitous situation currently taking hold at the club.

So much so, new manager Ten Hag is reportedly considering resigning if the situation at United doesn't improve.

Elon Musk not planning takeover as Cristiano Ronaldo vows to explain Manchester United situation

Many want Ronaldo to call out the Glazers

Ronaldo's future is an ongoing saga alongside issues stemming from Manchester United's poor performances to controversy surrounding the Glazers

The Portuguese star wants out of the club after just a year removed from returning from Serie A giants Juventus.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has promised to explain his situation with many hoping that he will call out the Glazers with regard to the club's lack of ambition.

He posted on Instagram (via UtdReport):

"They know the truth when they interview in a couple of weeks. The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip."

