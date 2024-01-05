“February is when the real things start" - Manchester City star Ruben Dias sends warning to Premier League title rivals

Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias has sent out an ominous warning to rivals that the Premier League title race hasn't commenced in right earnest.

City are third in the standings after 19 games, trailing leaders Liverpool (45) by five points, but have a game in hand. Pep Guardiola's side are coming off a 2-0 home win over bsaement side Sheffield United last weekend following a 3-1 midweek win at Everton.

Buoyed by the imminent return of the injured quartet of Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones and Jeremy Doku, City are expected to assume control of the title race.

Ahead of their FA Cup title defence at home to Huddersfield Town on Sunday (January 7), Dias told the club's podcast (as per Manchester Evening News):

“I think, generally, we are starting to feel ourselves again. After what we did last season, we had to come down to earth and realise the small things that allowed us to do what we did before.

”We are more and more back on track. The moment you relax, a drop-off comes out of nowhere. There are still a lot of flights to have, and there is a lot of work to be done.”

Dias continued that February will be a pivotal month if City find themselves alive in three competitions:

“February is when the real things start. Obviously, you have to have put yourself in position to be there to feel that pressure. But, in the end, that’s when the real decisions start to be made. If you get to February in a good position in the league and still in every competition, then the big games come up fast."

City's only league game this month is on January 13 at Newcastle United.

How has Ruben Dias fared at Manchester City?

Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias has been a key player for Manchester City since his arrival in 2020. In 156 appearances across competitions, he has bagged four goals and five assists while also being a rock at the back, thwarting opponent attacks.

The 26-year-old played a key role in City's treble-winning campaign last season. In 43 games across competitions, he helped keep 20 clean sheets and also scored once (in the UEFA Champions League).

The historic campaign saw Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola become the first man to win the continental treble with multiple clubs (also Barcelona, 2008-09). It also made the Cityzens the only Englsh club after Manchester United to win the treble.