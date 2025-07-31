“Feels like something you don’t need” - Liverpool legend voices concern against signing Alexander Isak as he highlights transfer problem

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol believes that the club should invest in a new defender instead of moving for Alexander Isak this summer. Recent reports have suggested that the Reds are preparing a £100m offer to prise Alexander Isak away from Newcastle United.

Speaking on ESPN FC, however, Nicol pointed out that the move doesn't make sense because the Merseyside club signed Hugo Ekitike earlier this summer.

“I think it’s really strange that, if tomorrow Liverpool sign Isak for £120m, I’m not going to be dancing on the table, which seems a little weird… I want a centre-back. Had Ekitike not been at Liverpool, I would be dancing on the table if you turned around tomorrow and said we’d signed Isak," said Nicol.

He continued:

“The fact that they have Ekitike now… it kind of feels like something you don’t need, when there’s a big hole that needs to be filled, yet you could go and spend £120m on something you probably don’t need. That’s kind of weird.”

Arne Slot currently has Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate as his senior centerback options, with Joe Gomez struggling to stay fit. Interestingly, the Frenchman's contract expires at the end of this season and he is yet to sign a new deal.

Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid have set their sights on Konate. Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk extended his stay at Anfield until 2027 earlier this year, but he recently turned 34 years old.

Are Liverpool eyeing a move for Marc Guehi this summer?

Marc Guehi

Liverpool are interested in a move for Marc Guehi this summer, according to The BBC. The English defender has been a rock at the back for Crystal Palace in recent years, but his contract expires at the end of next season.

Guehi is yet to sign a new deal, adding to speculation regarding his future. The Eagles are keen to tie him down to an extension, but the 25-year-old has shown little inclination to commit his future at Selhurst Park.

Interestingly, Newcastle United were interested in Guehi in 2024, but Crystal Palace reportedly rejected their £65m offer. The Eagles are apparently ready to let the Englishman leave for £40m this summer.

However, Liverpool are unwilling to match that asking fee, as they believe it is not justified given the player's contract situation. The Reds are hoping to get a deal done for less than the quoted amount.

