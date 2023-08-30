"Fell off so bad", "Barca fans are celebrating" - Fans react as Barcelona star completes shock move to surprise PL club

Clement Lenglet has completed a move from Barcelona to Aston Villa on loan, reports transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Fans on Twitter have reacted to the transfer.

Lenglet has become an outcast at Barca after spending the 2022-23 season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur. The Frenchman is now back in the Premier League, this time with Aston Villa.

The player has already agreed a move, according to Romano. He also added that Lenglet will travel on Wednesday (August 30) to complete the remaining formalities of his transfer.

Lengler made 160 appearances for Barcelona since arriving from Sevilla in 2018. However, the next chapter of his career will be in Birmingham with Aston Villa. Fans reacted to the news of the transfer, with one tweeting:

"He fell off so bad."

Another commented:

"Barca fans are celebrating."

Feder Valverde names his favourite Barcelona player

The rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona is intense. Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde, though, doesn't let that cloud his judgment on international teammate Ronaldo Araujo, a mainstay in the Blaugrana defence.

Valverde comes up against Araujo in the El Clasico. However, the Los Blancos midfielder's words suggest that he shares an amicable bond with the central defender (via Barca Universal):

"I’m fascinated by Ronald (Araujo). I love him. Plus, he’s Uruguayan and a good friend of mine.”

Valverde was also asked about the worst player in the Barca squad, but he opted against answering it:

“I wouldn’t say it. I think everyone deserves their place and respect. They work really hard, so I give them respect.”

Valverde's Los Blancos will once again compete with the Blaugrana to become the Spanish champions. The Madrid giants are leading the standings, having won all three games, and are two points clear of their arch-rivals.