Fenerbahce release statement as Jose Mourinho faces lengthy ban for antics after loss to Galatasaray

Fenerbahce have leapt to the defense of Jose Mourinho and accused Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk of ''throwing himself to the ground" after the Portuguese manager appeared to pinch him on the nose. The ill-fated incident occurred after the Turkish Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday, April 2.

Tensions were bound to run high between Jose Mourinho’s side and their Istanbul counterparts in their latest clash. The aftermath of their clash in the Super Lig in February saw Galatasaray file a complaint against Mourinho, accusing him of making racist remarks.

Their most recent clash saw Galatasaray secure a 2-1 victory, but stoppage time at the end of the game was dramatic as two players from each team were given their marching orders.

After the match, Fenerbahce boss Mourinho was captured pinching the nose of Galatasaray boss Buruk. Galatasaray accused Mourinho of physically attacking their manager.

In a recent statement, Fenerbahce hit back at their Istanbul rivals, accusing Buruk of falling as if he had been shot. The statement read (via BBC):

"This was a planned provocation [by Buruk] and as part of this plan the individual acted as if he had been 'shot' and fell to the ground in a professional manner, and his disrespectful words and actions are documented on video."

"The absurdity of someone who is touched on the nose immediately throwing himself to the ground and writhing for seconds is clear to the public."

"It is evident that this individual's tendency to fall to the ground, seen during his playing days, continues in his coaching career, showing that this behaviour is a characteristic attitude."

According to reports, Jose Mourinho could be banned for up to 10 matches for his antics.

Galatasaray slam Jose Mourinho for damaging Turkish football after antics in Turkish Cup clash

While Fenerbahce accused Okan Buruk of exaggerating his fall, Galatasaray slammed Jose Mourinho for damaging Turkish football.

They released a statement on Friday (April 4), and it read (via GOAL):

"The damage done to the country's football by the rival team's technical director, who came with the hope of contributing to Turkish football, has been increasing rapidly for the last 8 months. Instead of coming out and apologizing on behalf of this person, who is registered in the world football community due to such inappropriate events in the past, we are sorry that we had to respond to a statement made as if mocking the intelligence of the Turkish football community."

"May God not force anyone to defend a shameful attack on the name of sports that took place before the eyes of the world, just so that the coach can receive a light punishment. We are sadly watching this pitiful situation that those who tried to give us moral lessons yesterday have fallen into today, and we are once again ashamed on behalf of them and Turkish football."

Galatasaray are currently at the top of the Turkish top flight with 71 points in 28 matches, while Fenerbahce are six points behind them in second place with a game in hand.

