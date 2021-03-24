Fernando Hierro wants Real Madrid to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Real Madrid legend Fernando Hierro has urged his former club to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. The Spaniard also shed light on the Eden Hazard situation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Erling Haaland has become one of the hottest properties in Europe since joining Borussia Dortmund. Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand, is already among the crème de la crème of world football. Understandably, Real Madrid have been linked to both players as Zinedine Zidane prepares to reinvigorate his attack at the end of the current season.

The La Liga giants are tipped to sign one of the two men in the summer, but former Real Madrid skipper Hierro believes the club should be a lot more ambitious. Speaking to Radio Marca, the Spaniard insisted that his former side should target both players.

“If I were Real Madrid, I would sign Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe,” said Hierro.

Even though Los Blancos would love to have the two talented youngsters at the Santiago Bernabeu, it could be a tough task to get them together in a single transfer window. Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund for €20m but is currently valued at over €80m. Mbappe cost Paris Saint-Germain around €145m, but his value has skyrocketed since.

The two are among the most desired players on the planet, who promise to get even better with age and experience. As such, Real Madrid might have to fork out in excess of €300m to land the duo, an unimaginable sum in the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, the La Liga giants do have the financial strength to invest in the market at the end of the season, having refrained from spending last summer. Real Madrid, though, could face stiff competition from other clubs for the signature of the two stars. In such a scenario, Eden Hazard’s availability could play a pivotal role in helping the club decide on a target.

Eden Hazard's fitness could impact Real Madrid plans for the summer

Real Madrid's Eden Hazard continues to struggle with injuries

The Real Madrid star has struggled with injuries since making the move to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, if Hazard can stay fit, Los Blancos will only need to make one world-class attacking addition. Hierro has faith in the Belgian and wants the club’s backroom staff to provide psychological support to the player to help him recover.

“Hazard seems to me a great player, one of the top 10 in the world. Maybe during his recovery, it would be good to put in a little word with him” said Hierro.

