FFF president Noel Le Graet comments on Zinedine Zidane's possible arrival at PSG

French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet has commented on the potential arrival of Zinedine Zidane at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The former Real Madrid tactician is reportedly of interest to PSG, who are considering the future of current manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Parisians are somewhat in turmoil, having exited the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid in the Round of 16. That was followed by a 3-0 loss to AS Monaco in Ligue 1.

Le Graet has now commented on Zidane potentially taking over at the Parc des Princes from Pochettino. The FFF president told Ouest-France (via Le10Sport) in this regard:

"It will be good for PSG. Zidane will be coach one day, but when, I don't know."

Zidane certainly has the credentials to be a success at PSG, having won the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid three times.

He also won two La Liga titles and two Spanish and UEFA Super Cups. Zidane's long list of achievements is highly admired by the Parisians, who see him as the man to bring much-desired European success to the club.

There is a stumbling block, though, and that comes in the way of dismissing Pochettino. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager's contract with the Parisians runs till 2023. It will cost at least €20 million to let him go, according to L'Equipe (via Get France Football News).

PSG's managerial errors over the years

Tuchel has been a huge success at Stamford Bridge.

The club sacked Thomas Tuchel having led PSG to their first UEFA Champions League final in 2020. He joined Premier League side Chelsea and went a step further, winning the trophy the very next season.

Tuchel has gone on record to say that he has found coaching the Blues a much easier task than coaching the Parisians.

However, Zidane's man-management prowess is something that could encourage the Parisians to bring him in.

The way he coached big star names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema during his time at the Santiago Berbaneu was hugely integral to their success.

With PSG boasting the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Ramos in their ranks, the French manager might be able to deal with the many big-names in the squad. However, Kylian Mbappe is likely to join Madrid this summer as a free agent.

Without Mbappe, Zidane could be looking at the transfer market to try and build a team that can win the Parisians' long-awaited Champions League title. Paul Pogba is one name that is being touted to join the Paris side.

Zidane seems to have the seal of approval from the FFF president to take over at the Parisians. Whether the club obliges remains to be seen.

