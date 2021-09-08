FIFA bans eight Premier League stars from playing this weekend - Reports

Eight Premier League stars from Brazil will be banned from competing this weekend after the Brazilian FA triggered a five-day restriction rule, according to the Sun.

The Brazilian FA have activated a FIFA regulation which was agreed by all 211 members. This will now force Premier League clubs to play without their Brazilian players, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City suffering the most.

The five-day restriction rule commences after the national team plays its last international game of the break. So in Brazil's case, Premier League players from the Selecao will be unable to play for their clubs from September 10 to September 14 or until Tuesday midnight.

These restrictions will have a huge impact on the Premier League this weekend. Liverpool will be without Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino while Leeds will be without Raphinha.

Manchester City, on the other hand, will be without Ederson and Gabriel Jesus. Manchester United and Chelsea will be without Fred and Thiago Silva respectively.

The restriction has been imposed as the aforementioned Premier League clubs stopped their players from taking part in the international break due to Brazil being on the red-list under UK traveling rules.

Eight Premier League players will be stopped from playing for their clubs this weekend after Brazilian football authorities triggered a Fifa rule to prevent them appearing. — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 8, 2021

The restrictions are sure to spark a feud amongst Premier League clubs and the Brazilian FA after a controversial international break in South America.

The game between Brazil and Argentina was called off after a mere six minutes, as Premier League players Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso, Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia were detained over a breach of COVID-19 quarantine rules.

According to the Daily Mail, other South American nations might follow in Brazil's footsteps in imposing this restriction.

Premier League stars set to miss vital games this weekend

Eight Brazilian players will now miss important Premier League games for their respective clubs due to the five-day restriction imposed upon them.

Liverpool stars will miss their trip to Leeds United while Manchester City will be without Ederson and Jesus for their trip away to Leicester City.

Liverpool will have to trust young goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in the absence of Alisson Becker. Manchester City, on the other hand, have enough depth to cope without their two Brazilian superstars.

Under these restrictions, Manchester United's Fred and Chelsea's Thiago Silva are the most unlucky players as they will be forced to sit out not only their Premier League games but also their opening Champions League fixture.

The Brazilian Football Association has requested that FIFA block Premier League clubs from selecting players who they refused to release for international duty for five days. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 8, 2021

