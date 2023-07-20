FIFA express deepest condolences as gunman goes on rampage in Aukland hours before FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 opener

FIFA has expressed its deepest condolences to the families of victims affected by the shooting in Auckland hours before the FIFA Women's World Cup commenced in the city on Thursday. The governing body also clarified that it was providing support to teams and participants in proximity to the attack.

According to the BBC, a gunman opened fire on a construction site in the central business district hours before the tournament began. Two people have died and six others, including police personnel, have been injured. The gunman is also dead.

However, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has clarified that the attack is in no way related to the football event. The shooting took place just before New Zealand kicked off their opening game against Norway at Eden Park.

Speaking about the incident, Brown said (via BBC):

"I can't remember anything like this ever happening in our beautiful city. This morning's events have been tragic and distressing for all Aucklanders, as this is not something that we are used to."

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins claimed that the attack was not an act of terrorism. He said (via BBC):

"The whole nation is mourning with you. The victims went to work this morning as they do every morning, but they won't be coming home tonight."

"I've got confidence that they will investigate fully what happened here and they will be able to provide answers to questions we have in time."

For the opening clash of the FIFA Women's World Cup, Sport Minister Grant Robertson stated that the area would be patrolled with extra police.

New Zealand complete victory in opening game of the FIFA Women's World Cup

New Zealand v Norway: Group A - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023

The New Zealand Women's National Football Team completed a 1-0 victory over Norway in the first game of the World Cup. They scored early on in the second half through Hannah Wilkinson to secure all three points. They are currently atop Group A, which also includes Philippines and Switzerland.

The victory comes hours after the nation was shocked by a shooting. Despite the unfortunate attack, it was confirmed that the football tournament would go ahead as planned (via BBC). FIFA has also expressed its condolences towards the victim's families and remains to be in contact with the country's authorities.

Meanwhile, Australia will take on the Republic of Ireland at Sydney's Stadium Australia in the second match of the day.