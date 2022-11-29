FIFA release statement on Cristiano Ronaldo goal controversy in Portugal's 2-0 win against Uruguay

FIFA have issued a statement confirming that Cristiano Ronaldo did not make contact with the ball in Portugal's first goal in their 2-0 win over Uruguay on Monday (November 28).

Bruno Fernandes sent in a cross that Ronaldo appeared to head before it found the back of the net, but replays suggested there was no contact. The goal was originally awarded to Ronaldo before it was given to Fernandes. FIFA's technical committee had said earlier today that they'd review it once more before making a final call.

FIFA has now put out a statement on behalf of Adidas, confirming that Ronaldo didn't get his head to the ball, and the goal indeed belonged to his teammate. The statement read (via Manchester Evening News):

"In the match between Portugal and Uruguay, using the Connected Ball Technology housed in adidas's Al Rihla Official Match Ball, we are able to definitively show no contact on the ball from Cristiano Ronaldo for the opening goal in the game."

It added:

"No external force on the ball could be measured as shown by the lack of 'heartbeat' in our measurements. The 500Hz IMU sensor inside the ball allows us to be highly accurate in our analysis."

That means Ronaldo remains a goal behind Eusebio for most goals for Portugal at the World Cup (8). He will have the chance to draw level or even surpass the late legend in their final group game against South Korea or in the knockouts.

Portugal into Round of 16 after consecutive wins

Portugal followed up their 3-2 opening day win over Ghana with a 2-0 defeat of Uruguay to book their place in the round of 16. With six points, the Selecao are atop Group H and need just a draw to confirm themselves as group winners.

Manager Fernando Santos could be tempted to ring in the changes and rest some of his key players ahead of the knockouts. However, South Korea are no pushovers, having held Uruguay to a draw and then pushing Ghana all the way with their frightening attacking intent in a thrilling 3-2 loss.

