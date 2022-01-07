FIFA The Best Awards: Lionel Messi makes top 3 as Cristiano Ronaldo misses out

FIFA has revealed the three finalists for The 2021 Best FIFA Men’s Player of the award. With Cristiano Ronaldo missing out, 2021 Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is joined by Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Mohammed Salah.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on the finalists’ list for the first time since 2008. Lionel Messi has been among the top-3 since 2007 and is strongly involved in the race to win the award this year.

However, the Argentine is expected to face stern competition from Robert Lewandowski. The Pole has been in sensational form for Bayern Munich in recent seasons and will be determined to trump Messi considering he narrowly missed out on the Ballon d'Or in 2021.

Mohammed Salah, on the other hand, has been Liverpool’s most consistent attacker and has been in superb form in recent months. Salah scored 22 league goals last term and has already scored 16 times in 20 Premier League games this season.

Notably, the winner of the award will be announced on January 17.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi compete for the highest individual awards again?

Inarguably the greatest footballers of the 21st century, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are slowly approaching the twilight of their careers. As such, the question arises as to whether both of them can continue living up to their lofty standards.

With age catching up, there is always the possibility of us not witnessing the duo competing for the biggest individual awards again. Although both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to remain integral to their club and country, there have been sporadic signs of their decline.

Enjoy them whilst you can. When you realize Cristiano Ronaldo will be 37 years old and Leo Messi will be 35 years old this year

Fans will be hoping the iconic rivalry can go on for at least a couple more years. Just so that they can enjoy the pure genius and ability of these players.

