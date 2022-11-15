FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina superstar Lionel Messi fakes injury in public training at Abu Dhabi [WATCH] 

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi faked an injury during his team's public training session in Abu Dhabi ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Messi missed a few games for his club side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) right before the World Cup due to Achilles inflammation.

While there were concerns about his fitness, the Argentine had a good outing in PSG's last game ahead of the World Cup, a 5-0 win over Auxerre. He was brought off by Christophe Galtier in the 75th minute of the game and has since joined the national team.

During a recent public training session, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner decided to prank his fans as he held his hamstring.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk



Messi and De Paul joking with faking injuries Messi and De Paul joking with faking injuries 💀 https://t.co/YpBtkbYhPl

Fans can hope that the prank doesn't jinx Messi's campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2022. He has confirmed that this campaign will be his last.

Lionel Messi has previously guided his country Argentina to the finals of the 2014 World Cup. While Messi won the Golden Ball on that occasion, Albiceleste had to be content with the runner-up medal due to a defeat to Germany in the finals.

Messi and Co. will look to better the result this time. They start their campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22 in Group C. They will also play Mexico and Poland on November 27 and 30, respectively.

Lionel Scaloni's team are set to take on the UAE in a friendly on November 16 in a bid to prepare for the Qatar showpiece.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi finds similarities from 2014 in the FIFA World Cup 2022

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League: Lionel Messi

Argentina captain Lionel Messi recently said that he finds similarities with the 2014 World Cup in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Speaking to Ole, Messi said (via Mid Day):

“I feel a lot of similarities between this group and the one at the 2014 World Cup. It is a group that always, whatever the match, plays with the same intensity and concentration and I think that is very important. And we know that we are going to fight for [the title] but we are not thinking that we are going to be champions from the outset as Argentines think.”

mx @MessiMX30iiii Messi has just arrived in Abu Dhabi to join up with the Argentina camp Messi has just arrived in Abu Dhabi to join up with the Argentina camp 🚨 Messi has just arrived in Abu Dhabi to join up with the Argentina camp https://t.co/Gf6opFxAln

