FIFA World Cup 2022: England football team WAGs hire personal stylists to help them dress moderately and follow rules in Qatar

According to reports, WAGs of England players have hired personal stylists to help them dress appropriately for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Qatar has strict rules when it comes to clothing in public as revealing dresses can't be worn.

Hence, Manchester United duo Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford's partners Anouska Santos and Lucia Loi, and Manchester City's John Stones' partner Liv Naylor have hired stylist Connie Jones. (According to The Sun)

A source said (via Daily Star):

"Connie leaves nothing to chance and has examined their itinerary and desired outfits which will fit into situations such as visits to restaurants or even when they are in the gym. She is highly trusted and thought of by the women and has contacts to source the latest fashions and clothing so that the women look the best.

"This World Cup is very different from the last one in Russia four years ago where the players' wives and girlfriends could show off their bodies and figures in items such as denim shorts and skimpy tops. The last thing they want is to offend anybody in Qatar. They have a lot of self-respect and want to show the same respect to the people there, but at the same time, enjoy themselves.”

England are set to kick off their campaign against Iran on 21 November at the Khalifa International Stadium.

England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed that two players are out of their opening fixture in 2022 FIFA World Cup

England Press Conference - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Ahead of England's first game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Gareth Southgate has confirmed that James Maddison and Kyle Walker won't be available for the clash.

He told the media (via Mirror):

"In terms of player availability, everybody's available bar James Maddison for tomorrow. It's a little bit early for Kyle Walker but he is training with the team. So that's ahead of where we thought he might be at this stage. Very positive. We're looking forward to this challenge and I've really liked the way the players have approached training this week."

England have high hopes for success from this tournament, having reached the semi-finals of the previous edition and coming close to winning the Euro last year. However, a good start is essential and the game against a dangerous Iran side would be very important.

