FIFA World Cup 2022: Indian fans with drums outnumber and drown out Argentina fans for Lionel Messi's arrival at Qatar [WATCH] 

Indian fans drumming drowned out Argentina supporters upon Lionel Messi's arrival in Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, per NDTV Sports.

Hundreds of fans waited outside the Argentinian's FIFA World Cup team base to get a glimpse of the Paris Saint-Germain attacker.

Lionel Messi's La Albiceleste bus made its way to the team base at Qatar University.

Members of the Argentina Fans In Qatar club, which boasts more than 5,000 people, brought drums to welcome Messi to the team base.

The supporters' banging drums stirred up the excitement upon Messi and co arriving for the FIFA World Cup.

More than 500 crowd members waited until around 4:00AM (0100GMT) to witness the Argentina camp arrive.

There was an even split between Argentina's Indian fans and those from the South American country.

Lionel Scaloni's squad flew Thursday (17 November) morning from Abu Dhabi after beating the United Arab Emirates 5-0 in their pre-2022 FIFA World Cup friendly.

Messi grabbed his 91st international goal and also provided an assist ahead of his likely final appearance at a World Cup.

Indian fans have been making a ton of noise ahead of the international tournament as the hysteria builds.

A supporter named Laura Valero arrived from Buenos Aires on Tuesday and said:

"They do make a lot of noise. If those drums are going to play here every night then the team will never get to sleep."

Many will remember the Vuvuzela from the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, the drums are not quite as distracting.

You can watch fans drumming in excitement upon Lionel Messi and co's arrival for the FIFA World Cup below:

Argentina's Lionel Messi has FIFA World Cup glory in his sights after 2014 agony

Messi missed out on the trophy in 2014

The World Cup is the last piece of silverware evading Lionel Messi's glittering trophy cabinet.

The Argentine captain came close to winning the tournament in 2014, but La Albiceleste were beaten 1-0 by Germany in the final.

Mario Gotze's extra-time winner broke Argentinian hearts, with Lionel Messi missing out on claiming his first World Cup trophy.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker said following the agonizing defeat (via NDTV Sports):

"I don't care about the prize. I don't care about anything. Right now, nothing can console me -- not the award or anything else. I wanted to take Argentina to the World Cup for all the people."

Argentina are this year's in-form team, unbeaten in 36 games across competitions.

They start their competition in Group C, facing Saudi Arabia in their opener on Tuesday, 22 November.

The South Americans then clash with Mexico on Saturday, 26 November, before their final group game against Poland on Wednesday, 30 November.

Messi has been in brilliant form ahead of the competition, scoring 12 goals and contributing 14 assists in 19 appearances in all competitions.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes