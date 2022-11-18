FIFA World Cup 2022: "Shame that Italy are not here so we can get proper revenge for the Euros" - Manchester City star takes cheeky dig at Italy 

England and Manchester City attacker Phil Foden has talked up his side's chances of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup while aiming a dig at European champions Italy.

The Three Lions head to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup in what will be Foden's first appearance at the tournament.

The Manchester City forward has been in fine form, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 20 appearances across competitions.

England nearly secured their first international trophy in 2021 when they made it to the final of the European Championships.

However, the Three Lions suffered a 3-2 penalty shootout defeat to Italy after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Foden, 22, believes the experience from that tournament may be key to their chances of winning the FIFA World Cup this year (via the Express):

“Obviously from the Euros, making it to the final gives the team a big lift. Harry Kane has already touched on it - he sees us as one of the favourites. We’ve just got to be confident and believe in that."

The Manchester City frontman then took a dig at Italy for failing to qualify for the tournament:

“It’s just a shame that Italy are not here to we can get proper revenge for the Euros.”

Italy suffered a 1-0 defeat to North Macedonia in the World Cup Qualifiers playoffs semi-finals.

It will be the second consecutive FIFA World Cup in which the Gli Azzurri do not participate.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wanted Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez to have been at the FIFA World Cup

Haaland (left) and Mahrez (centre) miss out

Manchester City duo Haaland and Mahrez will not be at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Norway and Algeria failed to qualify for the tournament, meaning the City forwards will sit out the illustrious competition.

Haaland has been in extraordinary form since arriving at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 23 goals and providing three assists in 18 appearances.

Meanwhile, Mahrez has bagged four goals and one assist in 17 games.

21 City players, including those out on loan, will be at the FIFA World Cup including Foden, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Kalvin Phillips, and Jack Grealish for England.

Guardiola has said that he would have loved Haaland and Mahrez to be participating in the World Cup.

He said (via Manchester City's official website):

“I would prefer for Erling to go with Norway, unfortunately they did not qualify.

Guardiola added:

“Hopefully he will recover perfectly from his injury, then [on holiday to] Marbella for a few days, maybe go to Norway and then come back when we come back to training."

The Spaniard then concluded:

"I would love for him and Riyad and the other ones [to go to the World Cup], but it is what it is."

