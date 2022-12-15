FIFA World Cup: Which Latin American country has won the most World Cups?

Since the inception of the FIFA World Cup in 1930, only eight nations have won the ultimate trophy in international football.

Brazil are the most successful nation with five wins, followed by Germany (4) and Italy (4). The Selecao are obviously the most decorated team of South America too, with Argentina and Uruguay coming in next with two World Cup triumphs apiece.

In 1958, Brazil won their first of their five titles by beating hosts Sweden 5-2, with a certain 17-year-old named Pele scoring twice. Four years later, the Canaries successfully defended their crown against Czechoslovakia in Chile with Pele on target once more in a 3-1 win.

That made them only the second nation to successfully defend the World Cup, with Italy winning back-to-back in 1934 and 1938.

After falling short in the 1966 edition, where they were knocked out in the group stage, Brazil returned to the pinnacle of footballing glory in 1970 for a third time. This time, the South American giants saw off Italy 4-1, with Pele on target once more. History would repeat itself 24 years later in the United States, where Brazil beat the Azzurri on penalties to lift their fourth crown.

In 2002, they would go on to win their fifth FIFA World Cup title by beating Germany 2-0 in the final, erasing the painful memories of their shock loss to France in the 1998 showpiece clash.

Argentina could win third FIFA World Cup on Sunday

Argentina are in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and could win a third title, putting them clear of Uruguay and France, who are on two apiece.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Argentina are the favorites in the World Cup final against France 🍿 Argentina are the favorites in the World Cup final against France 🍿 https://t.co/Xxj33w2Lss

Thatwill make them the outright third most successful nation in World Cup history, and the second in the CONMEBOL zone, behind Brazil. Victory would also produce a South American World Cup champion for the first time in 20 years, ending a run of four consecutive triumphs for Europe.

