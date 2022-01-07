"Fight for this badge and respect the people" - Patrice Evra demands 'passion' and 'fighting spirit' from Manchester United players

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has demanded that Red Devils players show passion and fighting spirit amidst talk of the club's dressing room falling apart.

Manchester United appointed former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick in November as their interim manager with the hope of reviving their season. However, now much has changed since the German's arrival.

Below-par performances have left Manchester United seventh in the Premier League table. The morale is low in the Red Devils camp, with up to half the players reportedly wanting to leave the club.

As concerns grow about Manchester United's unity as a team, Old Trafford great Evra has issued a rallying cry for the players. The Frenchman stressed the importance of the Red Devils DNA and the need for the stars to respect the badge and the fans.

The former club defender said on Instagram [via United Peoples TV]:

"You're at United, do you understand how lucky you are to play for this club? So, show that to us, please! That's what we are waiting for. Let us stop talking about what is happening. The players, we ask you to perform, that is United. If you don't like it when people criticise you because you played a bad game, then leave the club. This is United."

Evra then went on to emphasize the winning mentality of the team that has been missing.

"Let me explain to people what I'm talking about when I say United DNA," he said. "It's a winning mentality, so it is winning trophies, trying to win the league every year and it's like dying on the pitch, just run. People say now it is all about tactics, yes, but passion, fighting spirit, this is United DNA.

"Even when you lose the game, but you give everything on the pitch, the fans will applaud you, but that is not what is happening right now," he added. "So, let's be honest without ourselves, let's fight for this badge and respect the people [who come to watch the team]. Some people even get a mortgage to watch the game. That was my philosophy when I was playing. We don't play for fame, we don't play for money, we play for making people happy and we are passionate about the game."

Rangnick fears he is short of time at Manchester United

Meanwhile, Rangnick fears he does not have the time or influence to solve Manchester United's issues, according to reports. The German is expected to step down as manager and move to a consultancy role at the end of the season.

Apart from poor performances on the pitch, Rangnick appears to have identified several problems at Manchester United, including a disjointed dressing room and selfishness. The former Schalke boss is not sure if he can fix the team before the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has been identified as the leading contender to replace Rangnick in the summer.

