Filipe Luis names 24-year-old Real Madrid star as best player in the world right now

Flamengo head coach Filipe Luis has labeled Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior as the best player in the world at the moment. The Brazilian forward has been a key part of Los Blancos' recent success.

Vinicius rose through the ranks at Flamengo, before moving to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2018. The 24-year-old is now an indispensable part of the LaLiga giants' starting XI, and has registered 22 goals and 19 assists from 55 games this season.

Vinicius has lifted three LaLiga titles and two Champions League trophies with Real Madrid so far. He has also won the Copa del Rey, the Supercopa de Espana, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Trending

Speaking recently, as cited by Madrid Xtra, Filipe Luis added that his countryman joined Los Blancos to play with the best.

"Vinicius is the best player in the world. He was from Flamengo and he's not here because he went to Europe to play with the best," said Filipe Luis.

Vinicius Junior finished second behind Rodri in the 2024 Ballon d'Or. While the Manchester City midfielder secured 1170 points, the Brazilian ended with 1129 points. Vinicius is currently with the Real Madrid team at the FIFA Club World Cup and is preparing to face Juventus in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, July 1.

Will Vinicius Junior extend his stay at Real Madrid?

Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior will sign a new deal with Real Madrid until 2030 at the end of the FIFA Club World Cup, according to MARCA. The Brazilian forward's contract with the LaLiga giants runs until 2027, but his future has been subject to speculation for a while.

Vinicius apparently has admirers at Saudi Arabia, and rumours continue to link him to a move to the Middle East. The Brazilian, however, remains relaxed about the situation, as he wants to continue his association with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid also consider him as a vital part of their future, but are eager to put the rumours to bed. The LaLiga giants, though, are eager to avoid any distractions and are waiting for the FIFA Club World Cup to end before finalizing the renewal.

The club hierarchy have been in talks with the player's representatives regarding a new deal. Negotiations have now reached a conclusive end and Vinicius looks set for a long stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More