"Finally given the keys in his best position", "We are so back" - Fans praise Manchester City star after comfortable win over Leicester

Fans were impressed with Jack Grealish's performance during Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Leicester City on Wednesday (April 2). The English forward was on the scoresheet as City secured a 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium.

After Pep Guardiola named his Manchester City starting XI to face the Foxes, a section of fans took to social media to express disbelief at the manager’s decision to use Grealish in the No. 10 position. However, the former Aston Villa man wasted no time at all in making an impression as he gave City the lead in the second minute.

Jeremy Doku dispossessed Wilfred Ndidi in midfield, drove forward, and found Savinho on the right flank. The latter squared the ball into the opposition box to an unmarked Grealish, who scored his first Premier League goal of the season.

Despite taking the lead, Manchester City kept mounting the pressure and doubled their lead in the 29th minute through Omar Marmoush. Leicester’s inability to register a single shot on goal for the entirety of the game meant City secured a clean sheet victory on home soil.

Jack Grealish had an impressive game. He made two key passes and registered a passing accuracy of 93% (50/54) (via Sofascore).

After the match, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise his performance. An X user wrote:

‘‘Grealish oozing in the 10. Finally given the keys in his best position.''

Another tweeted:

‘‘Jack Grealish MOTM. We are so back.''

‘‘Grealish was amazing today. Hopefully we can see him in the middle more,'' @camvxx_ wrote.

‘‘Grealish has been really impressive today. Brought a good flow to City’s in possession stuff and contributed running back well when needed too. Really happy seeing how he’s fared,'' @umirf1 added.

‘‘Great to see Grealish having such a good game. People are quick to forget how big of a player he was a couple of seasons ago for us. He's still capable of playing a big part for us if he gets back on it. Controls the game so well!,'' @MCRsBlue chimed in.

‘‘Grealish is playing with utter confidence and poise and it seems like one of the biggest things we’ve been missing this season. Need to see more of this in the future!,'' @MaykMedia24 wrote.

Jack Grealish says he offers a lot more than just scoring after Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Leicester

Grealish responded to the criticism surrounding his lack of goals after scoring for Manchester City against Leicester on Wednesday night. The 29-year-old insisted that he wasn’t brought to the Etihad Stadium to score 20 to 30 goals per season and claimed that he offers more to the team than just scoring.

Grealish said after the match (via the club’s website):

"I know myself that I could score more, but I know I give a lot more than just scoring. My highest ever tally in goals is about eight in a season. I was never brought here to score 20 or 30 goals a season."

"I think even when I was at Villa the year before I was brought here I scored six goals. Listen, I’ve never been one of these people who score constantly. Obviously I’d love to score, there’s not many better feelings. But I feel like I offer a lot more to the team than just scoring. I was happy to score tonight."

In the ongoing season, Grealish has scored three goals and provided five assists for Manchester City in 28 appearances across competitions.

