"Finally, let's go", "I don't care about the result anymore" - Fans thrilled as Manchester United starlet makes first start against Bayern in UCL

Manchester United fans are thrilled with Erik ten Hag's decision to finally give Facundo Pellistri an opportunity to shine in their UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

Pellistri has surprisingly been selected in Ten Hag's starting lineup for the first time to face Bayern in the Red Devils' Group A opener tonight (September 20). The young Uruguayan winger has been knocking on the door with impressive cameo appearances from the bench.

The 21-year-old has come off the bench three times this season and has looked bright with his pace and energy on the right flank. He has made 13 appearances, providing one assist for Manchester United since joining from Uruguayan outfit Penarol in 2020.

Pellistri fills in for the absent Jadon Sancho and Antony who are both out for different reasons. Sancho has been banished from the first team after clashing with his manager over his training performance. Antony has taken a leave of absence due to an ongoing police investigation.

Ten Hag has chosen Andre Onana in goal, with Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, and Sergio Reguilon in defense. The Red Devils have suffered an injury crisis as of late and only have Jonny Evans on the bench as defensive cover.

Meanwhile, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Bruno Fernandes are in midfield with Pellistri in attack alongside Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund. It's an intriguing lineup from Ten Hag and one that has enthused fans.

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on the weekend. Their fans are growing in hope of a famous win at the Allianz Arena after seeing Pellistri chosen to start.

However, one fan doesn't even care about the result:

"Pelistri (love) I don’t care (about) the result anymore."

Another fan is excited to see the Uruguay international in action:

"Pellistri finally let's go."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Ten Hag's bold decision regarding the Manchester United youngster:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ronald Araujo was surprised by the lack of game time Facundo Pellistri has been handed at Manchester United

Facundo Pellistri impressed his Uruguay teammate.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo waxed lyrical about Pellistri ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year. The Uruguayan center-back got the chance to train with the Red Devils youngster with his national team and was pleasantly surprised by his talents. He said:

“I think Facundo Pellistri is surprising. Obviously we know the quality that Fede Valverde, Bentancur, Darwin have… we all know the quality they have. But Facundo Pellestri surprised me quite a bit."

Araujo continued by alluding to the lack of minutes Pellistri had been given at Manchester United. He made just 10 appearances last season for Ten Hag's side while he has earned 14 caps for Uruguay:

“Especially since he hadn’t been playing. And more because of the level that he gave in the national team, that he was spectacular. Besides, we understood each other very well on the right wing. Facundo was the one who surprised me the most, yes."

Pellistri is now tasked with helping the Red Devils claim a famous win away at Bayern. They face an uphill task to do so given their poor start to the season in comparison with the Bundesliga champions. Thomas Tuchel's men are unbeaten in their league, winning three of four games.