"Finally a good Dutch player"- Liverpool star gives hilarious response after meeting Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool star Andrew Robertson reacted hilariously upon meeting Ryan Gravenberch for the first time since his move from Bayern Munich.

According to the Athletic, the Reds have paid a fee of around €40 million for the Netherlands international and he has signed a five-year contract. He joins Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk as the Dutch contingent on the red half of Merseyside.

Liverpool's official X account uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of Gravenberch meeting Gakpo and Van Dijk. Towards the end of the snippet, Robertson is seen greeting the former Ajax midfielder and saying:

"Finally a good Dutch player!"

Expand Tweet

Gakpo and Van Dijk were the obvious target of the Scotland international's joke. He has been an untouchable part of the Reds' backline alongside Van Dijk over the last five and a half years, with the duo making a combined 198 appearances.

Together, they have won every major trophy on offer in club football. Gakpo, 24, is relatively new to the picture, having joined the English giants from PSV Eindhoven in January.

Gravenberch has now joined Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszla and Alexis Mac Allister as Liverpool's signings in midfield this summer. He left Bayern Munich after just one season, where he played just 937 minutes of football across competitions.

Ryan Gravenberch reveals first conversation with Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool transfer

Liverpool moved quickly to sign Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich amidst reported interest from Manchester United.

The Dutchman arrived on Merseyside on Friday (1 September) and even had time to have a conversation with Jurgen Klopp at the AXA Training Centre. Asked what the two were conversing about, the midfielder told the club's official website:

"About everything. He's just a good coach and he gave me such a warm feeling. Also I went there with my girlfriend and we spoke about almost everything and good things. I'm very happy."

Gravenberch isn't a natural No. 6 — a position the Reds fans have desperately wanted their team to strengthen. But he can play as a No. 8, thereby freeing Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic to play as defensive midfielders.

It remains to be seen if Gravenberch will be handed his debut in the league game against Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday (3 September). He hadn't played a single minute in the Bundesliga under Thomas Tuchel during this campaign.