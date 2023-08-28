“Finally rid of the rude” – Anti-Lionel Messi banner unveiled by PSG fans outside Inter Miami stadium

Despite having left their club earlier this summer, PSG ultras are yet to get over Lionel Messi and his two-year stint in Paris. They made their feelings towards the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner apparent by unveiling an anti-Lionel Messi banner outside Inter Miami's stadium.

The black poster was spotted outside the DRV PNK Stadium, with "Messi: finally rid of the rude" written on it. Incidentally, PSG fans were equipped with a similar banner during the Parisians' 3-1 win against fellow Ligue 1 side Lens, targeting Neymar in that instance.

The Argentinian maestro has had a rough history with the PSG ultras, with the group constantly hurling chants against Lionel Messi during his time with the club. In an interview with ESPN, the former Barcelona forward revealed that he encountered a tough time adjusting to life in Paris.

Talking about his rejuvenated form with Inter Miami, Messi stated:

"This is what I was looking for when we made the decision with my family. To enjoy it once more, as I've done my whole career, after two difficult years, the truth is we had it rough."

While 32 goals and 35 assists in two seasons are nothing to be scoffed at, Lionel Messi did put in some underwhelming performances at PSG according to his high standards. Despite winning three domestic trophies with PSG, Messi's failure to lead his side to European glory has left a sour taste in the fans' minds.

The 36-year-old has since turned his career around, taking a toothless Inter Miami side to victory in the Leagues Cup. Since he set foot in the United States, Lionel Messi has netted 11 goals and provided three assists, recently scoring in his MLS debut against New York Red Bulls.

PSG have rebuilt their attack line following the departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar

With Neymar choosing to end his six-year stint with PSG earlier this month, Kylian Mbappe is the only remaining member of the famed 'MNM' trident at the club.

The 11-time Ligue 1 champions were quick to call in offensive reinforcements, recruiting the likes of Goncalo Ramos, Kang-in Lee, and Marco Asensio. Nevertheless, their most notable acquisition of the summer was Ousmane Dembele, with Luis Enrique snapping the Barcelona man for €50m (source: Transfermarkt).

Kylian Mbappe's return to the first team has riled up expectations for the fans, although the Frenchman is yet to commit to his long-term future with the club. His current contract with the French giants is set to expire next summer.