“Finally, a shot on target”, “Liverpool/Man City rivalry lives on” – Fans react as Sadio Mane allegedly punches Bayern teammate during bust-up

Football fans have reacted to reports of former Liverpool star Sadio Mane allegedly punching Bayern Munich teammate Leroy Sane following a heated altercation.

As per Sky Sports, Mane punched Sane in the face after Bayern's 3-0 first-leg UEFA Champions League quarterfinal defeat against Manchester City yesterday (April 11). Some fans have joked that the duo's rivalry dating back to their days in the Premier League continues to live on.

Sane was, of course, at Manchester City for four seasons before leaving them for the Bavarian giants in the summer of 2020. Mane left Liverpool for Bayern two years later.

They faced each other six times as opponents, with Sane's Manchester City winning just once. They have been teammates since last summer and have shared the pitch 25 times since then but it seems that the two haven't hit it off well in the dressing room.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans on Twitter after learning that the former Liverpool winger allegedly punched Sane following a humiliating loss against the latter's former team.

MAYOR 💙 @ABOYTweets

Mane Vs Sane. This week



Can we set a Boxing match for this guys!! @SkySportsNews Valverde Vs Baena last weekMane Vs Sane. This weekCan we set a Boxing match for this guys!! @SkySportsNews Valverde Vs Baena last weekMane Vs Sane. This weekCan we set a Boxing match for this guys!!

football_matters @fb_matters @SkySportsNews Must have been something serious. Sadio is one of the most happy go lucky guys I've ever seen with a heart of gold. Keep the head up sadio #ynwa @SkySportsNews Must have been something serious. Sadio is one of the most happy go lucky guys I've ever seen with a heart of gold. Keep the head up sadio #ynwa

Rhys @RhysJonesJourno @SkySportsNews Must be terrible in that dressing room if Mane's throwing punches @SkySportsNews Must be terrible in that dressing room if Mane's throwing punches

Mane has notably struggled for form in recent months and has failed to score in his last seven Bundesliga games. His season was disrupted by a major leg injury but he has still managed to register 11 goals in 32 games across competitions for his new club.

If the reports turn out to be true, then this could be the first real dressing room test for newly-instated Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel.

Bayern Munich chief explains reason for Sadio Mane failing to replicating Liverpool form

Sadio Mane was a key cog in the Liverpool team that won every major trophy in club football under Jurgen Klopp.

The Senegal international registered 120 goals and 48 assists in 269 games across competitions during his six-year stay at Anfield. He hasn't been off to the best start for the Bavarian giants.

In all fairness, the 31-year-old, who has majorly played as a left winger throughout his career, has been expected to replace Robert Lewandowski, who joined Barcelona last summer. That, of course, is not an easy task by any stretch of the imagination.

According to Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn, Mane needs encouragement to succeed and is adjusting to the competition for places in the club's starting XI. He recently said (h/t SportzWiki):

"He’s still in search of himself a little. He’s a player that needs a lot of encouragement. He’s not used to the type of competition for places we have here. It wasn’t like that at Liverpool. We hope he will come through for us sooner or later."

Tuchel has Serge Gnabry, Mathys Tel, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Mane and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as his options in attack.

