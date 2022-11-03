"Finally, the time has come", "He's alive" - Chelsea fans rejoice as new signing earns rare start for UCL clash against Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea fans were happy to see Denis Zakaria in the starting lineup to face Dinamo Zagreb in the final game of the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday (2 November). The Swiss midfielder will make his debut for the Blues, who are already through to the round of 16 and are resting key players.

On 1 September, Zakaria was loaned from Juventus to Chelsea, but he has yet to make an appearance for the Blues. The Stamford Bridge faithful are excited to see what the midfielder has to offer as they face Dinamo Zagreb. Here is a selection of tweets from the fans:

Zakaria's loan terms include an option for the Blues to purchase him on a permanent transfer at the end of the season. He will hope to impress the Stamford Bridge hierarchy into keeping him, following a poor stint with Juventus where he played just 13 games last season.

Chelsea prepare to consolidate first place in Champions League Group E

West London side Chelsea will have an opportunity to exact revenge on Dinamo Zagreb today when they meet in their final Champions League group game. The Blues suffered a shock defeat in the first leg of the tie, a result that saw their German manager Thomas Tuchel sacked the very next day.

Chelsea put their Champions League campaign in order following their defeat to the Croatian side and now sit atop the group. New manager Graham Potter has the west London side securing the results they need, particularly in Europe, and will be expected to confirm top spot from the group today.

Zagreb will however go into the game hoping that lightning can strike twice for them against the Blues, with their European participation dependent on a win. The Croats currently have a haul of four points to their name and need a win to stand any chance of finishing third above an impressive young Salzburg side with six points.

Today's game promises to be a fascinating contest rich in engrossing plot lines and permutations for fans of both clubs and neutrals alike. The Blues will however be the oddsmakers' favorites heading into the game and will duly be expected to deliver a convincing performance against their meeker opposition.

