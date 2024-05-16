"Find it weird", "He is off" - Fans think Chelsea target is pushing for a move to Stamford Bridge due to obsessive social media activity 

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran's social media activity has fans concluding that he's eager to join Chelsea. The Colombian striker has previously been linked with the Blues.

Duran, 20, has interestingly liked several Blues-related posts on his X (formerly Twitter) account. These include posts such as Christopher Nkunku celebrating his goal in Mauricio Pochettino's side's 2-1 against Brighton last night (May 15).

Duran has been in fine form as of late and was Villa's savior in a 3-3 comeback draw against Liverpool (May 13). He came off the bench and bagged an impressive late brace that has sealed the Villians' place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Sky Sports reported in January that Chelsea were interested in signing Duran. He's been back up to Ollie Watkins at Villa Park and Pochettino's side were said to be monitoring him.

Duran joined Villa from MLS side Chicago Fire in January 2023 for £18 million. He may be eager to gain more game time despite Unai Emery's side qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Pochettino's side won't be in Europe's elite club competition but are in a strong position to qualify for the Europa League. They are a point away from sealing a return to Europe's secondary competition.

Duran's activity on X has perplexed several fans who feel he wants to join the Blues. One fan was bemused:

"Anyone else find it weird Duran likes every Chelsea post and not Villas lol."

Another fan reckons Duran's time at Villa Park is over:

"I am convinced he is off. Emery only brings him on as an absolute last resort."

Other fans gave similar responses with one joking about his fascination with the west Londoners:

"Odds on Duran liking anything villa instead of everything involving Chelsea?"

Another fan thinks Duran wants to follow in Blues midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka's footsteps:

"Not one like for Chelsea prior to joining us, now all of a sudden he's twerking for them. Wants to follow the same success as Carney Chukwuemeka I guess."

A Villa fan made his feelings clear over losing Duran to the Blues:

"People having a meltdown because Duran keeps liking posts about Chelsea and him going there. If he wants to go let him, we’re in the Champions League, (they) aren’t. We’re more than capable of finding a striker on par or better let’s be honest."

One fan suggested he's a fan of the Villains' Premier League rivals

"Jhon Duran is a mad Chelsea fan."

One fan insisted Villa need to demand upwards of £50 million:

"If we sell him for anything less than 50m we're getting ripped off."

Jhon Duran said it would be a pleasure to join a club of Chelsea's stature

Jhon Duran commented on links to the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Duran insisted he was focused on Villa when speculation over a move to the Blues or Serie A giants AC Milan emerged in January. He was on international duty with Colombia and admitted it would be a dream transfer (via Metro):

"They are giant clubs, and it would be a pleasure. But I have no knowledge of anything. As a child you dream of playing there."

The Blues are set for a busy summer in the transfer window and could bolster their attack. Nicolas Jackson has enjoyed a fruitful debut campaign at Stamford Bridge but question marks grow over Armando Broja's future.

