"Finding his form at the right time", "Back in business" - Fans praise Chelsea star after 4-1 win against Djurgarden in UECL clash

Chelsea fans were impressed with the performance of striker Nicolas Jackson after he scored a brace for the Blues against Djurgardens. The Premier League side claimed a comfortable 4-1 win over the Swedish side to put one foot in the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

With a Premier League meeting with Liverpool to come at the weekend, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca rotated his XI for the Conference League game in Stockholm. Young Tyrique George led the line for the Blues, with the likes of Jackson and Cole Palmer starting on the bench.

Senegal international Jackson was introduced for Noni Madueke at half-time as part of a quadruple change that saw Palmer, Moises Caicedo, and Trevoh Chalobah come on. The 23-year-old scored twice in his 45 minutes of action, taking his tally to three in the last two games.

Jackson's goals impressed the Chelsea fans, and a number of them took to X to praise the former Villarreal man. A fan pointed out that the striker's return to form could be crucial to his side's UEFA Champions League hopes.

"Jackson finding his form at the right time of the season could be so key for Chelsea top 5 chances", they wrote.

Another fan praised the striker for his goals, stating that he is needed in top form for the rest of the campaign.

"Beautiful goals from Jackson. Brilliant persistence to get the ball for the first and lovely technique for the second. Ball roll, weak foot and top corner. Really need him in top form for the remaining games", they posted.

A fan pointed out that Jackson put on a Man of the Match display despite coming off the bench.

"Nicolas Jackson came from the bench and made the MOTM my striker😭💙", they wrote.

Another fan celebrated Jackson's return to form.

"Nicolas Jackson is back in business 🔥🔥", they posted.

A fan named the striker as a silent achiever for the Blues this season.

"Say what you want, but Nicolas Jackson is quietly cooking this season!", they wrote.

Nicolas Jackson endured a barren run earlier this season, with his first goal of 2025 coming against Everton last weekend. The striker has now scored in successive games, and his goals against Djurgardens were his first in Europe for the Blues.

Jackson was unplayable against Djurgardens, scoring with both of his attempts in the clash. He won 100% of his ground and aerial duels, completed one dribble, and made two recoveries in his 45 minutes of action.

Chelsea trounce Djurgardens in Conference League semis

Chelsea claimed a convincing 4-1 win over Swedish outfit Djurgardens to all but secure a place in the last four of the UEFA Europa Conference League. The Blues hardly had to leave first gear to run away with another win away from home in the competition.

Enzo Maresca's side opened the scoring through Jadon Sancho after just 13 minutes before Noni Madueke doubled their advantage with two minutes left in the half. Nicolas Jackson came off the bench to score twice, in the 59th and 65th minutes, to put his side 4-0 up.

Djurgardens pulled one back in the 68th minute through 18-year-old substitute Isak Alemayehu Mulugeta, whose header beat Filip Jorgensen. Chelsea had time to bring on 16-year-old Reggie Walsh in the closing moments, with the midfielder becoming the club's youngest debutant since 1967.

The Blues had 58% of the ball and registered 12 shots, seven of which were on target. They generated 2.17 xG, as opposed to 1.52 from their opponents, who had five shots on target and 16 attempts, in total.

