Fiorentina interested in signing Miralem Pjanic from Barcelona on loan - Reports 

Serie A side Fiorentina have reportedly enquired about signing Miralem Pjanic from Barcelona on loan this summer.

According to a report by Gazzetta dello Sport, the Tuscans are genuinely interested in signing Pjanic temporarily in the current transfer window.

The report suggests that Koeman has given the greenlight to Pjanic's departure and Fiorentina are one of the clubs interested in him.

However, his salary could be a stumbling block for the Serie A outfit, although Barcelona could offset this by covering half his €8 million per season wages.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international joined Barcelona from Juventus in a mega move that saw Arthur Melo head the other way in 2020.

However, he has struggled for playing time at Camp Nou and is reportedly keen to leave Catalunya, with a return to Turin high on his priority.

A reunion with Max Allegri at Juventus could be off the table, as the Bianconeri are not in a position to sign new players unless they offload some wanted players.

A return to Roma has also been mooted, with Pjanic having spent five seasons with I giallorossi between 2011 and 2016. He was a cult hero in the Italian capital but his controversial departure to Juventus strained his relationship with the Roma faithful.

Miralem Pjanic and Arthur's transfers has not benefited either Juventus or Barcelona

Arthur has struggled for playing time at Juventus

Barcelona have made several puzzling transfers in the last few years and one of those was the decision to sign Miralem Pjanic from Juventus for the sum of €60 million in 2020.

The former Lyon man's quality was not in doubt but his ability to adapt to Barcelona's playing style was questioned.

Prior to the transfer, Arthur was one of the most highly-rated young midfielders in La Liga, with the iconic Xavi Hernandez also coming out to state his admiration for the Brazilian.

His young age was also a positive factor and many earmarked him to be a mainstay in the Barcelona midfield for many years.

However, his transfer to Juventus has halted his momentum and the 25-year-old was on the periphery for the Turin giants last season.

Pjanic fared even worse at Barcelona and made just six La Liga starts for the club as they stuttered their way to a third-place finish in the league.

It is safe to say that neither the clubs nor the players have benefited from the two-way transfer last year and they could all be looking to cut their losses and move on.

