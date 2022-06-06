"First he called me a w***e, I can say for sure that I am not" - Erling Haaland scores and gets perfect revenge against Sweden defender Alexander Milosevic 

Norway star Erling Haaland has launched a harsh accusation against Swedish defender Alexander Milosevic, claiming that the centre-back abused him during their Nations League clash. Milosevic, however, denied Haaland’s claims, stating that the outgoing Borussia Dortmund striker did not understand Swedish.

Haaland’s Norway took on Milosevic’s Sweden in their Nations League group H2 fixture on Sunday night (June 5). The 21-year-old striker scored on either side of half-time to help his team to a 2-1 win on the night.

Following the match, the Norwegian star revealed that he had a couple of altercations with Milosevic. The incoming Manchester City striker claimed that Milosevic called him a “w***e” and threatened to break his leg.

He also added that scoring a brace against Milosevic’s Sweden made him feel “good.” Speaking to Norwegian channel TV 2 (via Marca), the youngster said:

“First he called me a w***e, I can safely say I'm not. Secondly, he said he was going to break my feet, a minute and a half later I scored. That was good.”

Milosevic, however, shot down the forward’s claims, admitting that he found it “strange” that the Norwegian sharpshooter would say these things.

The Swede said:

“I did not say that. It is quite rude to say what he says, because I do not speak Norwegian and he does not speak Swedish, so I do not know how we have communicated. No I speak English in the field, so it's strange that he says things that I haven't said.”

Erling Haaland extends his purple patch with Norway

Since his debut with the national team in September 2019, the striker has not looked back.

The tall, quick, and menacing centre-forward has scored 18 goals and provided two assists in only 19 games, averaging 1.05 goal contributions per game.

The 21-year-old, who is soon set to move to Manchester City, is currently on a seven-game goalscoring run with his country. Between World Cup Qualifiers, international friendlies, and the Nations League, he has scored 11 goals in his last seven appearances.

His best performance in this stretch so far has been against Gibraltar, with him bagging a hat-trick against Julio Cesar Ribas’ side.

