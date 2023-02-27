“First and foremost, we acknowledge Edinson Cavani” – Christophe Galtier makes interesting claim on Kylian Mbappe reaching 200 PSG goals

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has shared his thoughts on Kylian Mbappe becoming the club's joint all-time top scorer.

The Parisians beat rivals Olympique Marseille 3-0 away in Ligue 1 on Sunday, February 26. The French forward scored a brace and provided an assist for Lionel Messi.

In doing so, he became Paris Saint-Germain's all-time top scorer alongside Edinson Cavani, both with 200 goals.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



@KMbappe, goals under the colors the 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗲 & 𝗕𝗹𝗲𝘂 goals under the colors the 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗲 & 𝗕𝗹𝗲𝘂 ⚽️🔥@KMbappe, 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ goals under the colors the 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗲 & 𝗕𝗹𝗲𝘂 ❤️💙 https://t.co/My8ftNpRkH

Speaking after the game, PSG manager Galtier acknowledged Mbappe's record and also hailed the forward's dedication to the team. He said (via the club's official website):

"Kylian's 200th goal? First and foremost, we acknowledge Edison Cavani, who was a great striker for Paris-Saint-Germain. To equal this record is a great performance."

He added:

"We suspect that he will go on to beat it, but I don't know if he was planning to equal the record tonight. What I do know is that he was focussed on doing everything for the team to win and that's the most important thing."

Mbappe, 24, joined PSG from AS Monaco back in 2017 and has now scored 200 goals in 246 appearances. Cavani, meanwhile, scored 200 goals in 301 appearances for the club.

The France international has had a stellar 2022-23 campaign so far. He has scored 29 goals and provided seven assists in 29 appearances across competitions.

Erling Haaland hails PSG forward Kylian Mbappe

In a recent interview with Canal Plus, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland heaped praise on Mbappe. The Norwegian striker lauded the Frenchman's skills and even claimed that he wished the PSG man had played for Norway.

Haaland said:

“There are so many good players and Kylian is one of them. He is so strong. The French are so lucky that he plays for France. I would like him to play for Norway obviously, but it’s not the case. But yes, he’s an incredible player."

He added:

"He’s so fast, so strong and he’s been doing it for so many years. What is he? Two years older than me? It’s crazy. Sometimes you have to tell yourself that he still has ten years of playing at the top level. He is phenomenal.”

Fans and pundits widely regard Haaland and Mbappe to dominate football over the next few years in a similar fashion to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Manchester City man has scored 33 goals and provided four assists in 33 games across competitions this season.

