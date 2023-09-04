"First of many" – Dominik Szoboszlai's girlfriend and Manchester City superstar react as he scores first Liverpool goal

Fanni Gecsek has voiced her support on social media after her boyfriend Dominik Szoboszlai scored his first Liverpool goal in the Reds' 3-0 recent Premier League win over Aston Villa.

Liverpool, who are currently third in the 2023-24 Premier League standings with 10 points from four games, put up a real show against Unai Emery's side at Anfield on Sunday (September 3). They netted two in the first half before Mohamed Salah put the icing on the cake.

Szoboszlai, who arrived from RB Leipzig for £60 million earlier this July, scored the opener with an exquisite half-volley from a corner in the third minute. The 22-year-old used his weaker left-foot to swiftly guide Trent Alexander-Arnold's pass into the back of the Villa net.

After the match, the midfielder shared his elation on Instagram, writing:

"Knock Knock! ☠️"

Gecsek, a former tennis player, commented under her boyfriends post:

"First of many❤️‍🔥👀"

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol, who played alongside the Hungarian for two seasons at Leipzig, also pitched in with two emojis:

"🎯😎"

Germany and Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi commented:

"Bangerrr❤️"

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian also showed his appreciation. He added:

"Booooom💫"

Szoboszlai is next likely to be in action for the Reds in their Premier League clash at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (September 16).

Pundit heaps praise on Dominik Szoboszlai for his outing in Liverpool's latest 3-1 victory

In his column for the BBC, former Tottenham Hotspur forward Garth Crooks picked Dominik Szoboszlai in his 'Team of the Week' for his goal-scoring performance in Liverpool's recent win. He wrote:

"The technique that enabled his strike against Aston Villa was nothing short of fantastic and matched only by his ability to close the opposition down and deny them space when the ball wasn't at his feet. His willingness to cover the ground is impressive and very much required in light of Jordan Henderson's departure to the Saudi Pro League."

Showering further praise on the Hungary captain, Crooks concluded:

"It's the second time this season he has made my team selection. When the Hungary international arrived at Anfield, I said he had big shoes to fill. Well, he looks like a player who is enjoying the challenge. He was equally impressive in that epic battle at Newcastle last week and stayed the course – and it looks like Liverpool have bought wisely here."

Szoboszlai, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2028, is said to have been snapped up as a Jordan Henderson replacement at the Anfield outfit. If needed, he could also feature in an offensive wide position.

So far, the ex-Liefering man has made four appearances for the Reds.