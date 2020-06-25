First pictures of official Nike ball for EPL 2020/21 season surface online

Nike's official ball for the EPL 2020/21 season has been leaked online and is receiving a mixed response from the fans.

As we approach the business end of the EPL season, several big clubs are set to lock horns in a bid to qualify for the Champions League.

The new Nike football has not gone down well with EPL fans

In addition to the numerous kit leaks that have emerged on social media this month, Footy Headlines has also released sensational images of the Nike football that will be used in the 2020/21 EPL season.

The new ball received an underwhelming response from several EPL fans who felt that much more could have been done to make the football more attractive for the upcoming EPL season.

🇬🇧⚽🏆 BREAKING: Nike Premier League 20-21 Ball Leaked: https://t.co/Jmn527e2k7 — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) June 25, 2020

Earlier this month, Footy Headlines also leaked the ball that will potentially be used for La Liga and the Bundesliga next season. The Bundesliga's official football is designed by Puma while La Liga has followed suit with the EPL and has selected Nike to design its footballs for the 2020/21 season.

Nike ball for EPL 2020/21 season receives lukewarm fan response

The official EPL football has been a subject of intense discussion in the past

The new EPL football designed by Nike is expected to be unveiled officially in August 2021. The ball has been specifically designed with an emphasis on player comfort and is a part of Nike's Aerowscuplt series of footballs.

While the fans of the EPL have had their say on Nike's new football on social media, the clubs themselves will not be very bothered by the leak. The EPL is rife with intense battles and rat races at the moment and with the hectic schedule, the Premier League is on course to witness an exciting finish.

Liverpool is currently in a dominant position in the EPL and is only a game away from bringing the title to Merseyside for the first time in thirty years. Goals from Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold rounded off a comprehensive victory for Jurgen Klopp's side against Crystal Palace yesterday.

GET IN, REDS! 💪🔴 — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 24, 2020

The Reds may even win the coveted EPL title today if Pep Guardiola's Manchester City fails to win against Chelsea. The Cityzens can have a maximum point tally of 87 points at the moment, assuming that they win all their games for the rest of the season.

Liverpool currently has 86 points in the EPL table and needs to increase its lead over Manchester City by a solitary point to secure the title. Manchester City faces a tough test today at the Stamford Bridge and will have to put in an exemplary performance to delay Liverpool's title triumph.

Liverpool may win the title today if Chelsea overcomes Manchester City

If Manchester City does manage to get the better of Frank Lampard's formidable side, Liverpool will be presented with an opportunity to win the title at the Etihad Stadium next week. Pep Guardiola is always up for a challenge and will relish the prospect of taking on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in a high-stakes EPL match on his home ground.

Arsenal is also in action today against Southampton and will have to improve drastically if it has to mount a serious campaign towards qualification for European football next season. Several stars are missing in action for the Gunners and Mikel Arteta will have to do without his first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno for the rest of the season.

Liverpool may have more than just a step in the door as far as the EPL title is concerned, but there remains plenty to play for the several other Premier League giants.

