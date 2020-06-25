CHE vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Premier League match - June 25th, 2020

Here are a few guidelines to help you pick your Dream11 fantasy team for the CHE vs MCI football match.

Chelsea welcomes a formidable Manchester City side to the Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

The two English giants will look to get the better of each other in an exciting EPL clash

Chelsea faces the toughest test of its restarted EPL season as the Blues host an in-form Manchester City at the Stamford Bridge. The match will see an intense tactical battle between Pep Guardiola and Frank Lampard and is likely to feature plenty of goals.

With Liverpool already well ahead in the EPL title race, Manchester City will look to nurse its wounds and will field a host of talented players. The Cityzens have nearly confirmed a top-four spot and will be playing for pride.

Chelsea, on the other hand, still needs to consolidate its hold on a Champions League place in the EPL table and will need to win to build a sizeable lead over Manchester United. There is still plenty to play for in the EPL and this clash between the two English giants is sure to entertain viewers across the world.

CHE vs MCI Squads

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero; Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Emerson; Mateo Kovacic, N'golo Kante, Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour, Ross Barkley; Christian Pulisic, Pedro, Tammy Abraham, Willian, Olivier Giroud, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes, Scott Carson; Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Joao Cancelo, Nicolas Otamendi, Fernandinho, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Rodrigo, David Silva, Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane,

CHE vs MCI Playing XI

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso; Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic; Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez

Match Details

Match: Chelsea vs Manchester City

Date: June 26th, 2020 at 12.45 AM IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

CHE vs MCI Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestions

CHE vs MCI Dream11 tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Marcos Alonso; Ilkay Gundogan, N'golo KanteKevin De Bruyne, Willian, Riyad Mahrez; Raheem Sterling, Tammy Abraham

Captain - Kevin De Bruyne, Vice-captain - Raheem Sterling

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ederson Moraes; Cesar Azpilicueta, Aymeric Laporte, Andreas Christensen, Benjamin Mendy; Mateo Kovacic, Kevin De Bruyne, Christian Pulisic, David Silva; Raheem Sterling, Tammy Abraham

Captain - Kevin De Bruyne, Vice-captain - Tammy Abraham

