Chelsea v Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Chelsea and Manchester City prepare to lock horns in a crucial Premier League encounter.

Both sides look set for Champions League football next season and are coming on the back of morale-boosting Premier League victories.

Frank Lampard and Pep Guardiola are set to locks horns for the second time this season

Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge for the first time since the restart, as they prepare to host reigning champions Manchester City in a crucial Premier League encounter. The Blues have enjoyed a fantastic first season under former club captain Frank Lampard and look set to secure Champions League football next season with a top-four finish.

With 51 points from games so far, the Blues are fourth on the Premier League standings and opened up a five-point lead over Manchester United with a victory against Aston Villa.

Chelsea v Man City.

Stamford Bridge.

Thursday. pic.twitter.com/H6XZ9Ot2oP — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 23, 2020

Manchester City, on the other hand, have been best one of the best teams on the continent this season despite surrendering the Premier League title to Liverpool. The Cityzens are coming on the back successive league triumphs against Arsenal and Burnley and will look to continue their flawless record after the restart with a victory against Chelsea.

With games coming thick and fast, both sides will look to rotate their squads and keep key players for the business end of the season. As two top-six rivals prepare to go head to head in the Premier League, a captivating encounter promises to be on the cards at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea v Manchester City Head-to-Head

Manchester City have won four of their last five Premier League meetings against Chelsea by an aggregate scoreline of 10-3. Additionally, the Cityzens also won the reverse fixture in November, as Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scored in a 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea form guide: W-L-D-W-W-W

Manchester City form guide: W-W-W-L-W-W

Chelsea v Manchester City Team News

Arrizabalaga has blown hot and cold for Chelsea this season

Chelsea

Jorginho is expected to be available for selection again after serving his two-match suspension. The midfielder could make his first start since the restart, as he looks set to partner Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante in the centre of the park.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Fikayo Tomori were also unavailable for the trip to Villa Park and that remains likely to be the case for the visit of the Premier League champions. Ruben Loftus-Cheek made his first start of the season but the Englishman was withdrawn prematurely as he failed to get to grips with the intensity of the game.

Injuries: Fikayo Tomori

Doubtful: Callum Hudson-Odoi

Suspensions: None

Manchester City were at their brilliant best against Burnley

Manchester City

Sergio Aguero hobbled off in Manchester City's 5-0 demolition of Burnley in their previous Premier League encounter. The Argentine midfielder is expected to undergo surgery to fix a knee problem imminently and will be unavailable for the foreseeable future.

Gabriel Jesus should deputize for him in the starting XI with Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling either side of him. Aymeric Laporte and Benjamin Mendy are also expected to be named in the starting XI after being rested for the visit of the Clarets.

Injuries: Sergio Aguero

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Chelsea v Manchester City Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez

Chelsea v Manchester City Prediction

Both sides are coming on the back of morale-boosting victories, but Manchester City head into the game as the favourites.

🚨 INJURY UPDATE 🚨@aguerosergiokun suffered damage to his left knee in our recent 5-0 win over Burnley.



The striker will now travel to Barcelona to see Dr Ramon Cugat for further examination.



Everyone at City wishes Sergio the best with his recovery. 💙



🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/hzOFOqybsv — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 23, 2020

Guardiola's side were irresistible against Burnley despite resting a handful of key players and are expected to record yet another Premier League victory.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Manchester City

