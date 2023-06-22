"Fits the homegrown culture" – Pundit names Chelsea star as Liverpool's alternative to Josko Gvardiol

Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin has urged Liverpool to sign Chelsea star Levi Colwill in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Reds are currently in the market to sign a left-footed centre-back to introduce proper depth to their backline ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. They were on the hunt for RB Leipzig ace Josko Gvardiol, but have opted to cool their interest due to the player's £80 million asking price, as per Football Insider.

However, Liverpool have also earmarked a host of other defensive targets, such as Goncalo Inacio and Micky van de Ven.

During a conversation with GiveMeSport, Machin was asked to name his ideal alternative to Gvardiol. He responded:

"I think someone like Levi Colwill at Chelsea, who's had a really good season at Brighton, he can do that left-sided centre-half role. He is also quite versatile, so he can do a bit of left-back as well."

Machin claimed that Jurgen Klopp's side might find it difficult to strike a deal with Chelsea over Colwill's signing. He continued:

"There's obviously some rebuilding work being done at Chelsea. They are digging their heels in over price on a number of players, which is why I think Mason Mount hasn't moved to Manchester United just yet. But I think Colwill fits the homegrown culture and he fulfills that left-sided centre-half need that I think Liverpool have."

Colwill, 20, has established himself as one of the most promising defenders in the Premier League over the past season. He started 17 of his 22 appearances whilst on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion last season, helping his side register seven clean sheets in the process.

According to the Daily Mail, Brighton are weighing up a £40 million bid for the player after failing with an initial £30 million offer.

Liverpool and Chelsea target valued at £69 million by Serie A outfit amid links: Reports

According to Calciomercato, Inter Milan have set a hefty asking price for Nicolo Barella in light of his stellar performances last season. With the star's deal set to expire in 2026, they are set to ask for £69 million.

Barella, who guided his team to a cup double last campaign, has attracted transfer interest from a number of Premier League clubs of late. Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United are said to be in the race.

So far, the 26-year-old midfielder has registered 20 goals and 44 assists in 187 games for the Nerazzurri. He has also helped them lift five trophies, including a Serie A title, since arriving from Cagliari in 2019.

