“Fits the Premier League” - Cesc Fabregas heaps praise on reported Arsenal and Manchester United transfer target 

Cesc Fabregas has heaped praise on former AS Monaco teammate Youssouf Fofana, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Manchester United. The 25-year-old has been tipped for an exit from the Stade Louis II and could reportedly be available for just £20 million.

Arsenal and Manchester United have both been named as admirers of the France international as they look to bolster their midfield options. Fabregas, who played 26 games alongside Fofana during his time at Monaco, has backed him to do well in the Premier League. The former Chelsea midfielder said, as quoted by The Boot Room:

“I played with him, funnily enough I never heard about Man United, I heard that he was going to AC Milan because [Paulo] Fonseca probably is going to go there, so let’s see where he goes."

Trending

Fabregas added:

“But a very dynamic, strong player, good on the ball, a modern type of player, aggressive, can jump, he’s box to box; I really like Fofana and I think he fits very well the Premier League style.”

Fofana is an all-action midfielder capable of playing either as a number six or a number eight. With a frame of 6'1" and a strong physique, he is a fantastic ball winner and covers plenty of ground.

He has been a key player for Monaco since his switch from Strasbourg in 2020 and has featured 175 times, scoring seven goals and providing 15 assists, for the Ligue 1 side. The Arsenal and Manchester United target has also been capped 18 times for France.

Bacary Sagna names Manchester United star Arsenal should look to sign this summer

Former Arsenal and Manchester City right-back Bacary Sagna has urged the Gunners to sign Marcus Rashford this summer. The former France international has claimed that the England international would be a huge addition to Mikel Arteta's side despite his struggles last season. Sagna said (via OneFootball):

"I would love to see Marcus Rashford at Arsenal. I think if you added Rashford to their attack, with the peace that he has, they would destroy the opposition. Adding Rashford to an extremely talented squad would be a frightening prospect for Arsenal's rivals. Rashford is so quick. I think having Rashford would enable them to have more variety in attack and I would love to see Gabriel Jesus and Marcus Rashford in the same team, pressing with so much intensity."

The former Premier League full-back added:

"It would be a brilliant capture and I think there is room in the squad for a player of Rashford's ability because Gabriel Jesus won't be able to play every game and Kai Havertz can also play in a number of roles."

Rashford endured a difficult season last time out at Manchester United and managed to bag just eight goals and five assists in 43 appearances.